Grand Junction, CO – Bray & Company announces the change of hands of Commercial Property Manager from Jami McLennan to Max Taylor.
Max Taylor has been a Commercial Broker at Bray Commercial for four years. In his time, he delivered exceptional results and service to his clients, which will facilitate his new direction to Property Management. With his service-oriented background, he will assist property owners with navigating the impacts of property management on sales and leasing.
Max found his way to Colorado over a decade ago as a State Park Ranger, living in Sedalia and Hayden before moving to Grand Junction. “I chose Grand Junction to call home because of the wide variety of outdoor recreational opportunities,” says Max.
Jami McLennan, who has been with the company for 10 years, will be greatly missed. She made significant contributions to the growth and success of the firm. We’re sad to see Jami go, but we wish her the best in her future endeavor.
“With Max’s prior experience in leasing and sales, it gives Bray Property Management clients another advantage in navigating the impacts of proven property management practices,” said Property Management Director Cindy Hoppe. “We are the only company [on the Western Slope] that has a true commercial manager that understands the intricacies of how good property management practices can positively impact an asset valuation!”
With Max stepping in as the new Property Manager, Bray & Company is confident in the ability to continue to provide exceptional property management services to its clients and tenants. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that Max will make in his new role.