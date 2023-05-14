Grand Junction, CO - Bray Real Estate is excited to announce the addition of Ben Slack to its team of real estate professionals. Ben is a seasoned real estate agent with six years of experience, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Bray family.

Ben has lived in the Grand Valley for 20 years and is proud to call Grand Junction his home. He is known for his commitment to providing exceptional personal service to his clients and for going above and beyond to ensure their real estate transactions are as seamless as possible.