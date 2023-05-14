Grand Junction, CO - Bray Real Estate is excited to announce the addition of Ben Slack to its team of real estate professionals. Ben is a seasoned real estate agent with six years of experience, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Bray family.
Ben has lived in the Grand Valley for 20 years and is proud to call Grand Junction his home. He is known for his commitment to providing exceptional personal service to his clients and for going above and beyond to ensure their real estate transactions are as seamless as possible.
When asked why buyers and sellers choose to work with him, Ben explained, "I prioritize their needs first. I follow up and follow through and over-communicate rather than under-communicate." Ben's approach to real estate is centered around building lasting relationships and delivering outstanding results for his clients.
“We are very excited that Ben chose the Bray team to further grow his real estate business,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager at Bray Real Estate. “The testimonials from his clients and the Bray agents who have worked with him on transactions always said great things about his integrity, drive and exceeding expectations when it came to helping the clients get to the closing table. I look forward to his family becoming a part of our family here at Bray.”
With a deep understanding of the local market and a passion for the Grand Junction community, Ben is well-equipped to assist clients with their real estate needs, whether they are buying or selling a home. His expertise and dedication to client satisfaction make him a valuable addition to the Bray Real Estate team.