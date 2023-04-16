Broker associate Brooke Snyder has joined the UCCB real estate sales team based in Hotchkiss, Colorado. “I’m very pleased to make this announcement,” says managing broker Gary Hubbell, ALC, “because Brooke is such a great fit for our brokerage. She checks all the right boxes. We specialize in country homes, hunting land, ranches, farms and investment properties, and that’s exactly the background that Brooke comes from.”
United Country is a franchise real estate company with over 500 offices across the United States, as well as Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico and Canada. United Country is known for selling rural properties such as horse farms, cattle ranches, production farmland, country estates, log homes, income-producing resorts, hunting properties and rural businesses.
Brooke is a 5th-generation native of Western Colorado, having spent most of the fall hunting seasons in the Rifle/New Castle/Silt area helping her parents run a large Colorado big game outfitting business, and at the home ranch near Delta, Colorado, where they run a 550-head cattle ranch.
Brooke has enviable hunting credentials, having guided dozens of hunters on successful trophy hunts for mule deer and elk, while running her own small herd of beef cattle.
“Real estate has always been an appealing career for me,” Brooke says. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial side to me, as soon as I could walk. A local ranch broker once told me when I was in high school that I could be a good real estate agent, and that opened a door for me. I like bringing people into the agricultural lifestyle, and I like to help people gain knowledge within the industry.”
Brooke has always been a strong advocate for Future Farmers of America, having participated all through high school as a chapter officer, learning about public speaking and attending multiple national and state conventions. She won multiple FFA and 4H scholarships to attend the University of Wyoming and study animal science. She has gone on to become certified in artificial insemination, which she uses to grow her own herd of cattle.
With her ranching and hunting background, it’s only natural that Brooke would gravitate to the types of properties she likes to list and sell—country homes, ranches, land, income-producing properties and hunting properties. Brooke has solid knowledge of real estate market conditions in Garfield County, Delta County, Montrose County and Mesa County.
Though she had been involved in real estate as an office assistant and broker associate for the past four years, she recently decided to make the switch to United Country Colorado Brokers. “I love the superior marketing of United Country and the honesty and integrity of everyone that I’ve been in contact with in the company,” Brooke explains. “The UCCB office has really dialed in on online searches and getting properties to the right groups of buyers.”
That being said, Brooke’s main goal is helping clients. “I have a helpful and caring heart,” Brooke says. “Sure, I want to gain clients and do more transactions, but it’s very important to help people make some of their biggest financial decisions and lifetime investments. I want to do my best to help people accomplish their goals.”