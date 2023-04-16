Brooke Snyder head shot.jpg

Broker associate Brooke Snyder has joined the UCCB real estate sales team based in Hotchkiss, Colorado. “I’m very pleased to make this announcement,” says managing broker Gary Hubbell, ALC, “because Brooke is such a great fit for our brokerage. She checks all the right boxes. We specialize in country homes, hunting land, ranches, farms and investment properties, and that’s exactly the background that Brooke comes from.”

United Country is a franchise real estate company with over 500 offices across the United States, as well as Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico and Canada. United Country is known for selling rural properties such as horse farms, cattle ranches, production farmland, country estates, log homes, income-producing resorts, hunting properties and rural businesses.