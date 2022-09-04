Kyle and Steve Renstrom
Benchmark C.M. LLC
Kyle and Steve Renstrom
Benchmark C.M. LLC
Steve Renstrom: Owner, Benchmark C.M. LLC
Contact: (970) 250-7700
Kyle Renstrom: Part Owner, Benchmark C.M. LLC
Contact: (970) 985-8090
How long have you been in the building industry?
Steve: I have been in the construction industry for 50 years. I’m a third generation Construction Manager, and it’s all I’ve ever done. I started as a laborer in 1972 right out of high school. Being able to see what can be accomplished by hard work has kept me in the industry. My wife Michelle and I started Benchmark C.M. LLC in 2001. Our son, Kyle, has become a part owner in 2021 and has plans to grow the business.
Kyle: I’ve been on and off in the building industry since I was 15 years old. In between working on construction sites, I worked at Petco while finishing a Bachelor’s in Computer Information Systems. Colorado Mesa University. Two days after my graduation, I went back to work in construction. I sometimes work in the field but am mostly involved in the project management area of the business.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Steve: If you have worked with Benchmark, you will find that we really enjoy working with our customers. We are serious about our quality control and budgets, but we still like to make the jobs as stress-free as can be. I also enjoy working with Kyle on a daily basis. He has been a huge help and has taught me a few things too!
Kyle: I’d say my favorite part is developing a good working relationship with our sub-contractors and clients. Also, I enjoy that I’m not stuck in the office all day and can visit or problem solve on-site whenever needed. Shout-out to the awesome sub-contractors who have helped us build some impressive structures over the years.
What is one of the most unique projects/homes you’ve worked on?
Steve: We do mainly customs on the residential side, so all of them are as different or unique as the client’s vision. On the commercial side, we enjoy building Subway restaurants and have done quite a few vet clinics in town. Every house in the Redlands Mesa subdivision is a challenge.
Kyle: The most unique project so far is the house at 1957 Broadway. From the upper story to the kitchen, we installed a circular aluminum red slide. It was a challenge to get the slide installed without damaging anything, and we couldn’t have done it without our team.
