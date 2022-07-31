Alta Home Builders
Carlos and Nicole (Bernal) Ruiz
Phone number: (970) 250-5387
Email: altahomebuilders@gmail.com
Carlos Ruiz; co-owner of Alta Home Builders
How long have you lived in the Grand Valley? Where do you live now?
I grew up in Mexico and moved to the United States when I was 22 years old. I lived in Dallas, Texas for almost 12 years, and I moved to the Grand Valley in 2009 with my wife, Nicole. We now live in Loma.
How long have you been in the home building industry? What did you do before that?
My background in Mexico was in philosophy and more on the academic side of things, but when I moved to the United States, I began working as a framer in the Dallas Metroplex area. After moving to Western Colorado, I completed studies in the Construction Technology and Supervision program at WCCC. I learned how to structure ideas, problem solve and communicate in the philosophy program, so it prepared me for construction and business.
My career began in framing, so I understand what makes sense structurally. I often personally add details to improve the curb appeal of Alta homes, designing exterior timbers or shutters to make our homes stand apart from the rest. When I got to Grand Junction, I worked for a bigger builder where I gained a lot of experience to be able to start my own business. It was a great combination to be in school and working on residential builds to get the theory and the practice at the same time. In 2016, we launched Alta Home Builders, and now we’re here and blessed to have some fruitful years growing our business and accomplishing our goals.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
What I enjoy is the freedom I have to spend time with my family and the pride I take in building unique homes for other families. I wanted to work in a field where I could express my innovative ideas and accomplish my dream to become a builder. I like to explore new materials and different styles. It is important to have a job where I can teach my kids about the importance of our trade, and help them develop a strong work ethic.
Sometimes I bring them to work with me, and they help me pick up trash and clean the job site. It’s really cool to teach them where money comes from and how to be a good worker. They even track their hours, and we pay them for their work, so they feel motivated to actually come to work and earn some money. I push myself and my team to build the best home possible. It’s fun to see a piece of dirt out there and transform it into a finished product, a home where people can build memories and be happy with their families.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
What I enjoy most when I’m not working is spending time with my family. We spend most of our free time in the outdoors. Our boys are in 4-H and bottle-fed a few sheep and goats, and now it’s their project. They take it seriously and are learning responsibility by taking care of the animals. We have a mini farm at home where we get to help them learn valuable skills they can use later in life.
What is one of the most unique projects/homes you’ve worked on?
One of the most unique projects we’ve worked on is Soren Estates in Fruita. It was the first full subdivision where Alta was able to build most of the homes and set the tone for the community. The developer was a friend or ours, Scott Sorensen, and a civil engineer. In that subdivision, we built our first house that appeared in the Parade of Homes in 2019.
Soren Estates helped us build our name, and we built almost every house in that subdivision. We got to explore working with new materials, new textures and new ideas. We are constantly evolving. On that one, we were honored to receive Realtor’s Choice Award in that Parade of Homes, which gave us the experience to be able to later put our personal home in the Parade of Homes and win seven out of nine awards in our category in 2021. What distinguishes Alta Home Builders from others is that we treat each house as a unique project, so we do every house in a different way. No one house is the same, and that makes it special for every homeowner.
Nicole Bernal Ruiz; co-owner of Alta Home Builders
How long have you lived in the Grand Valley? Where do you live now?
I was born and raised in Loma, and I am a fifth-generation farm girl. I left for college at the University of Notre Dame, and then went on to study and work in Dallas, where I met my husband, Carlos. We came back to the Grand Valley in 2009 and made our way back to my Loma roots.
How long have you been in the home building industry? What did you do before that?
I worked in the non-profit sector for 14 years before joining Carlos in Alta full-time on the operations and design side. I worked in ministry and immigrant advocacy previously. Our name, Alta, means high, so we strive to keep our building standards, quality and relationships to the highest standards.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I love working for our own business. I am also a licensed Real Estate Broker and work that aspect of our business, as well. It’s so fun to be flexible with our time, and it’s very important to us to teach our three boys about having a strong work ethic and giving them the opportunity to get hands-on work experience. In building, I love the creative aspect of taking a floor plan in black and white and breathing life into it through the design process. We also appreciate the challenges of owning our business because there’s never a dull moment. We’re always having to be flexible and change with the times and circumstances. We enjoy how it has given our family opportunities to explore, learn and work with people.
We work as a team and rely on the expertise of the tradesmen that create beauty from the materials we select. One of our core values at Alta is creating housing inventory that is attainable without compromising the quality. We build primarily in a price range that is attainable by the majority of the population that lives and works here. We absolutely love to express ourselves in the higher-end, custom projects with budgets that allow for greater design creativity. The majority of our projects are spec projects in subdivisions. We build every home as if we were going to live in it. We think about functionality, flow and design, and we work to create a livable, durable, beautiful home. We stay on top of what is popular to be able to build the kind of home that is both on-trend and timeless, responding to market demand in all aspects of price and design.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
We love salsa dancing, mountain biking, floating the river and skiing in the winter. We also like to walk around our family farm and visit everyone. We are active in our parish community of Sacred Heart, and volunteer on boards such as the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation board and the Homebuilders Association of Western Colorado. Carlos is a volunteer recreational soccer coach for Fire FC and we stay very busy with the activities for our boys.
What current/new projects are you working on?
We are working on Desert Peach as well as building around the Valley from 13 to 33 Road, including an exclusive small development called Garden Vine where the Alta parade home will be this year, located off 24 1/2 and Garden Rd across from Canyon View Park. Those are contemporary, easy living single-family residences. We’re having a lot of fun working in there.
What is one of the most unique projects/homes you’ve worked on?
Our parade home last year was a milestone in our building portfolio and has brought us the most joy because we get to live in it! That project was challenging in many ways because of the size and complexity, and it was a higher-end home we were building in the country with outdoor living space to design, as well. We were honored with People’s Choice Award on that home.
Another unique project was the 14 Gewont Townhomes built in a duplex style in Fruita. That was a fantastic project that spanned a couple years in partnership with the Gewont family to bring to fruition their vision for Fruita housing. The development added much-needed inventory to the Fruita market. Single-level townhomes are in high demand, especially with higher-end finishes and yards maintained by the HOA. It’s near the Riverfront Trail, community center and grocery store. Housing prices in Fruita have increased significantly, and that project provided new construction at an affordable price point. Also, Garden Vine is unique in that the covenants allow for short-term rentals, and it’s in the opportunity zone for a tax benefit.