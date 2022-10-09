Chris Colman and Silas Colman, the father-son team who founded the company, started working together in real estate in 2002. The first project they did together was to fix and flip a mobile home in Gunnison, Colorado. Currently, they’re building a 204-unit apartment community in North Grand Junction. During that 20-year period, many people have made significant contributions to their success, including employees, lenders, trade partners, building department inspectors and realtors.
Some of the most unique projects they have worked on:
One project that Copper Creek Builders is proud of is a development of new homes referred to as “Copper Creek,” which ended up being 165 new homes built in several phases. When it was started back in 2012, very few builders in Grand Junction were building craftsman style homes. Copper Creek wanted to offer a different style of architecture, using materials other than stucco. They also had a vision to create a neighborhood with a tightly-knit community. To do this, they designed a network of small parks and gardens throughout the neighborhood, connected by walking paths, and they added front porches to every home.
Current/upcoming projects
Currently, they are building a 204-unit apartment community near Mesa Mall. It includes a variety of modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans. See our website below for more details or to apply for an upcoming unit.
In 2023, Copper Creek plans to start a new neighborhood in Fruita. It will have many of the design standards that Copper Creek fans have come to expect. Additionally, it will have an expanded network of walking paths, much of which borders a natural waterway with some unique wildlife viewing opportunities.
Chris and Silas would to thank their customers and the local community for support of their projects over the years and for coming out to say hello at the Parade of Homes! This year ,they don’t have a home in the parade. That said, they don’t want to miss the chance to interact with the community, so they are hosting an open house in one of their new townhomes in the North area on October 14th from 9am-3pm. See the website below for the address and directions.
If you are interested in having Copper Creek build your commercial project, email Silas@CopperCreekLife.com. They are currently scheduling commercial projects for 2023 and will consider projects anywhere in Western Colorado.