Where are you from, and what area do you live in now?
I am from a small coastal town in California called Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County. I moved to Colorado in 1993 with my wife and seven children. I currently live in the Redlands in a subdivision we are developing called Independence Estates.
How long have you been in the home building industry? What did you do before that?
I started in the construction industry when I was 15 working summers and weekends for our next door neighbor. This worked out nicely, since I didn’t have to walk far to get to work. I helped him with repairing damage to homes caused by termites and other wood destroying pests. I literally hated school, so I took and passed the high school proficiency test when I was 16 and went to work as a hod carrier (mixing cement stucco and shoveling onto mud boards) for a stucco contractor. After a back injury, the doctor recommended I do something else, so I went to work for another neighbor who was a concrete contractor as his laborer. Over a four-year period, I learned the trade and started doing my own small jobs, and over time, I became busy enough to start a tiny business of my own doing concrete and masonry. As part of this work, I would encounter opportunities to provide home maintenance, remodel and room addition services.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I enjoy the creative side of building and solving the challenges of providing for the needs and desires of the home buying public. I am fortunate to have a great office staff. My building company is a family affair; my wife helps with the design and interiors of our homes, and she is a real estate broker. I feel honored to have several of my sons working with me, and I'm pleased to be able to pass down my knowledge of land development and home building to them.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I enjoy the outdoors, camping, fishing, traveling and history. I also enjoy spending time with my wife and our family. We have six married children, one unmarried and twelve beautiful grandchildren ages one to twelve.
What projects are you working on now, and when will they be completed?
We are currently developing and building in Orchard Ridge (10,000-12,000 square foot lots) in Fruita, just northwest of the hospital; Arabesque in Grand Junction at the north end of 29 Road (5,000-8,000 square foot lots); and Bella Dimora at the Legends in Grand Junction on Patterson Road just west of 29 Road (footprint, lock and leave lots with the HOA landscaping and maintaining all yard areas).
What projects do you hope to work on in the future?
We are hoping to get started on a much more affordably-priced project in the Whitewater area very soon (5,000-7,000 square foot lots). These homes will have the USDA rural home purchase loans available, which do not require a down payment and allow for relaxed credit requirements. We hope to offer new three bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage homes starting in the high $200,000 to low $300,000 price point. This pricing is becoming more and more difficult with the inflated building costs we are currently experiencing.
What is one of the most unique projects you’ve worked on?
One of the most unique homes I have built was an Italian villa on the Pacific Ocean cliffs of Pismo Beach in California. While it was not an extremely large home, at just under 3,000 square feet, it has many unique and specific Mediterranean features and finishes, such as countertops of blue Brazilian granite from a mine that was submerged for a portion of each year, making this granite very hard to come by and very expensive. There were many custom hand-crafted features and finishes in this home. The home was also specifically designed to take full advantage of the stunning ocean and coastal views. Below the cliffs of this home is a beautiful beach that is reached by a long staircase just a short walk from the back veranda. The owners have become good friends of ours, and we still visit them at this beautiful and unique home as often as we can.