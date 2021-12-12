If the recent wintry weather leaves you longing to go play in the snow and revel in the beauty of the mountains in the winter, you might want to take a closer look at this week’s unique listing on Grand Mesa. Technically, it’s a cabin, but it’s not a 1950s-era, 500-square foot space with a floor that’s not level and a lumpy couch in the corner that’s also the bedroom. Built in 2018, the cabin at 26860 S. Twin Lake Drive has three bedrooms and one and a half baths in 1,784 square feet.
Like many of the cabins on the Cedaredge side of Grand Mesa, the cabin is part of Grand Mesa Resort, which owns 160 acres within the Grand Mesa Uncompagre National forest. The resort pre-dates the national forest, so its boundaries were grandfathered into the forest. The resort area can’t grow, however, so those who buy a cabin that’s part of Grand Mesa Resort can be confident in knowing that the area will never be home to a condo complex.
Grand Mesa Resort owns the land on which all of the cabins sit, and people who own a cabin actually own a share in the resort company. That share gives them the right to have a cabin, enjoy the property and help guide decisions made by Grand Mesa Resort Company, since they are shareholders within the company. Many of the cabins in the area have been there for decades, and have been kept passed on from one generations to the next.
This cabin at 26860 S. Twin Lakes is two stories, with all of the common rooms upstairs, where a wall of west-facing windows offers incredible views. There is a one-car garage on the ground floor, along with a courtyard and open stairway that leads to a breezeway on the second floor. Two large bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the ground floor, and there’s a propane heater. There’s also a door that leads outside, and an inside staircase that leads to the common rooms upstairs.
The stairs lead to a comfortable sitting area, where there is a pellet stove to keep it cozy in the winter. The sitting area opens to the dining area, which leads to the kitchen. There is a bar area in the kitchen large enough for four bar stools, and the kitchen has a large amount of workspace and cabinetry, especially for a home will most likely be a second home, and not a primary residence.
There’s a smaller sitting area on the other side of the kitchen, as well as a half bath. A patio door leads to the breezeway. The breezeway has windows on the back wall, and is open to the west. In the summertime and fall, the breezeway is a fabulous covered patio that adds some great outdoor living space to the cabin. The current owner installed a large sheet of plastic that can be rolled up when the weather is nice, but does a nice job of keeping the snow out of the breezeway in the winter.
Across the breezeway, there’s another large bedroom, and behind the bedroom, there is another room that’s been roughed in for a washer and dryer, although a drain line needs to be installed. It could also be used as a small bedroom, if prospective buyers needed more sleeping areas and no laundry areas.
The wall of windows keep the common areas in the cabin bright, and add a little sunshine and warmth in the afternoon when the sun is shining. Since the cabin was built in 2018 rather than 1958, the windows are all double pane, and some are tempered glass.
Thanks to its recent construction, the cabin also has blown-in cellulose insulation, 2 X 6 framing, LED lights with dimmer switches, eight-foot stem walls and a large crawl space under the home. It’s pre-wired for phone, internet and satellite. Delta-Montrose Electrical Association provides electricity, and the home is on a septic tank. Grand Mesa Resort Company has a private well, as does this particular cabin.
Roads are not maintained in the winter, but many cabin owners access their cabins with the help of a snowmobile. There are miles and miles of nearby snowmobile trails that can be accessed from the Grand Mesa Resort property, including a groomed trail around nearby Twin Lake. Thunder Mountain Lodge is about a half mile away, and the Visitor Center off Highway 65 is about two miles away from the cabins at Grand Mesa Resort.
Dan Savoca with Bray Real Estate is listing this fabulous property for $499,000.