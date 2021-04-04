The 2020 HBA Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo, which is always a welcome indicator that winter is ending and springtime is on the horizon, was cut short last year due to the abrupt way COVID-19 shut down normal activity. This year, event organizers wanted to hold an event that helped vendors connect with the public to showcase their products and services, but also kept everyone healthy and safe, so the early spring show at the convention center was transformed into a later spring outdoor expo happening May 1 and 2 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds in the two outdoor arena areas.
This spring, many homeowners may have extra stimulus cash in their bank accounts, but as the economy opens up and traveling becomes easier, they have more options on what to do with their cash. This expo is a great way for local home improvement and gardening businesses to remind homeowners that spending their stimulus on home improvements may be a better investment than a weekend away, and they’ll probably enjoy the end result for years to come.
Electricity is available for vendors who want it, but the HBA asks that vendors indicate that they want electricity in their booth when they make the reservation.
Since the expo is outdoors, there is great access for vendors who are moving equipment into the area, and organizers have made sure that booths are spaced far enough apart to allow for social distancing.
The fairgrounds will be hosting the Traxxas Monster Truck show on Saturday, May 1, in the grandstand area, so vendors and attendees need to enter the fairgrounds using the second entrance off Highway 50. There will be food trucks at the fairgrounds throughout the expo.
HBA members get a reduced charge to be at the Home and Garden Expo. To reserve your booth for the 2021 Western Colorado Home and Garden Expo, please email office@hbawesternco.com.