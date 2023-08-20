Photo credit: The Danny Kuta Team with RE/MAX 4000 Inc Located at 687 Tweed Court, this property includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,489 square feet, a three-car garage and almost a third of an acre lot.
The gorgeous kitchen features under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, a huge pantry and a kitchen island with a breakfast nook and plenty of storage space.
The living room is cozy and inviting, ideal for entertaining, with an eye-catching electric fireplace.
A sprawling loft area accesses a covered balcony and showcases amazing panoramic mountain views.
The primary bathroom includes a soaker tub, a tiled walk-in shower, quartz countertops with dual vanities and a walk-in closet.
This property has amazing mountain views and is close to everything Grand Junction has to offer.