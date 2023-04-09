Photo credit: Sean Lucas, EP Videos The beautifully-landscaped yard offers privacy and a quiet spot to unwind after a long day, and this home is in a great location while being close to everything Grand Junction has to offer.
This week’s unique property is located in the breathtakingly beautiful Redlands and is a true gem that is a must-see.
Located at 382 Lime Kiln Way, this property boasts four bedrooms, four and a quarter bathrooms, 4,350 square feet and a third of an acre lot.
The foyer opens into a humongous living space with a tiled gas fireplace, numerous windows, towering ceilings and access to the covered patio. There is a formal dining space, great for entertaining guests, as well as a flex space that can be used as a home office.
The magnificent chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, a breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet space and an island with a sink, electric range and extra storage.
An informal dining room lies close by, featuring mountain vistas and patio access. Down the hall is a massive pantry and the laundry room, which includes many storage cabinets, counter space and a sink.
There is an additional primary bedroom with its own bathroom on the main level, and the primary bedroom on the second level is expansive with a gas fireplace and a large balcony looking straight out to the Monument.
The en-suite bathroom includes a tiled jetted soaker tub with incomparable views of the Monument, a walk-in shower with a rain showerhead, two sinks and tiled countertops.
Gazing out the windows of this spectacular property will make one feel like they are nestled near the Monument. The mountains are extremely close and impressive, and one would never tire of the extraordinary views this property offers.
There are also two rooms that can be used as home offices, and both of the other bedrooms upstairs have a balcony to bask in the incredible mountain vistas.
Outdoors is the covered patio adjacent to the kitchen, a beautiful place to relax and enjoy the views of the Bookcliffs and the Monument.
The beautifully-landscaped yard offers privacy and a quiet spot to unwind after a long day, and this home is in a great location while being close to everything Grand Junction has to offer.
This property also connects to a park managed by the HOA, and the new homeowner can put up a fence if desired.
This enchanting property is listed at $845,000 by Priscilla Studt with Studt Realty, LLC. For more information, call Priscilla Studt at (970) 640-2132.