For decades, the northwest area included farmland, large tracts of vacant scrub land, single family housing on small acreage estates and a few commercial and industrial pockets. The landscape started to change when Community Hospital built its new building on G Road at 23 1/2 Road in 2016, and it continued to change when one of the first suburban-type developments, Apple Glen Estates off H Road near Appleton Elementary School, came into the market in 2019.
There are several large projects working their way through the planning process with the city of Grand Junction that will have an even bigger impact on the northwest area, including the Foothills Housing project on a 176-acre parcel of land near Community Hospital that had been vacant and available for sale for decades, the residential suburban project that’s in planning for a 70-acre parcel at 23 and H Road, as well as smaller parcels north of the hospital that are proposed for various types of multi-family and single-family housing.
“We’re hoping to have plans submitted (to the city) by the end of the month,” said Stuart Borne with Foothills Housing about the project adjacent to Community Hospital. “We hope to break ground on a couple of projects by this fall.”
Foothills Housing builds workforce housing, and it is able to keep construction costs under control because the company has a manufacturing arm that utilizes computer aided manufacturing and robotics to build modular commercial and residential buildings. It plans to build a factory on a corner of its land near Highway 6 & 50, while simultaneously also building both market-rate and affordable apartments. Eventually, the company will also build townhomes on a portion of the land it owns.
The factory will sit on about 12 - 15 acres and should take eight months to build. When it is complete, Borne estimates that the factory will employ about 100 people.
Community Hospital is also gearing up for another large construction project as it continues to raise funds through its capital campaign drive to build the James Pulsipher Cancer Center, which will sit directly west of the existing hospital. The hospital hopes to break ground this summer on the $72 million project, which should be complete in the spring of 2023.
The goats who live and frolic across G Road from the hospital may soon have to find another place to play, as the city is working with a local real estate developer who is proposing a residential housing project. Canyon View Cottages, if approved, will include 81 condo units and 30 four-plex townhomes.
On H Road, construction of all the homes at Apple Glen Estates is nearing completion. There are 15 homes still available in the 51-home neighborhood, which includes eight homes that haven’t been started yet.
“Prices aren’t established yet because of continuing increases in our costs,” said Jill Ruckman with HomeSmart Realty Partners, who is the exclusive listing agent for Apple Glen. “We have one that will be listed in the next two to three weeks.”
Ruckman anticipates that prices will start at $450,000 or more and go up from there, depending on the size of the home. The smallest home plan being used in the neighborhood has 1,546 square feet, while one of the larger plans has 2,136 square feet. CTR Construction plans to start a new home once a week until all the lots are under construction, and it hopes to have all homes finished by the end of the year.
Silver Spur subdivision, a 73-lot subdivision of single-family homes, is also working its way through the planning process with the city of Grand Junction. Although infrastructure construction has begun on the first filing of 30 lots, the development has not been given full final approval yet by the city and lots are not priced or available.