Photo credit: Peachwood Productions The stunning chef’s kitchen features blue cabinets for a pop of color, under-cabinet lighting, a pot filler, sleek granite countertops and a kitchen island with a breakfast nook.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions Featuring four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 2,048 square feet and a quarter of an acre, 2132 Bloomfield Avenue is in the Northwest area of Grand Junction.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions The stunning chef’s kitchen features blue cabinets for a pop of color, under-cabinet lighting, a pot filler, sleek granite countertops and a kitchen island with a breakfast nook.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions One can entertain guests or spend time with family and friends on warm summer days, and this property is ideal for easy living with a convenient location.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions The en-suite primary bathroom has a walk-in closet, granite countertops, a soaker tub and a massive walk-in shower.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions The primary bedroom provides spectacular mountain vistas, outdoor access and plenty of space.
Photo credit: Peachwood Productions Outdoors features a large patio, where an expansive patio offers opportunities to host barbeques or relax the day away in the hot tub.
This week’s unique property is special because it was custom-built by the owner in 2020 and has a completely different look than the other homes in the subdivision.
Featuring four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 2,048 square feet and a quarter of an acre, this property located at 2132 Bloomfield Avenue is in the Northwest area of Grand Junction.
Only a five-minute drive from the Mesa Mall, grocery shopping and other amenities, this property offers convenience while being in a quiet subdivision.
Inside, the home features waterproof luxury vinyl tile, and the living room is open and spacious, featuring access to the walk-out patio, towering ceilings and a great space for entertaining.
Nearby, the stunning chef’s kitchen features blue cabinets for a pop of color, under-cabinet lighting, a pot filler, sleek granite countertops and a kitchen island with a breakfast nook.
Adjacent sits a cozy dining space boasting amazing views of the Bookcliffs, and down the hall leads to one of the bedrooms, which can be used as an office or play room.
The laundry room is large with room to hang clothes, storage, counter space and access to the oversized two-car garage.
This property also includes oversized RV parking with an RV hookup and a workshop, and soft-close cabinets are featured throughout the home.
The primary bedroom provides spectacular mountain vistas, outdoor access and plenty of space, and the en-suite primary bathroom has a walk-in closet, granite countertops, a soaker tub and a massive walk-in shower.
Sliding barn doors are present throughout the space, offering a rustic, homely feel to this cute ranch property. Also included are energy-rated windows, a programmable thermostat and timed sprinklers with a drip irrigation system, ideal for those who love gardening.
On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, which includes a shower with intricate tile accents, granite countertops and two storage closets. There is another small bathroom just down the hall.
Outdoors features a large patio, where an expansive patio offers opportunities to host barbeques or relax the day away in the hot tub.
One can entertain guests or spend time with family and friends on warm summer days, and this property is ideal for easy living with a convenient location.
This gorgeous property is listed at $599,900 by Mattie Mullen with Chesnick Realty, LLC. For more information, call Mattie Mullen at (970) 361-7507.