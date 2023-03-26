Here is a beautiful unique property located in Fruita, with a gorgeous home and proximity to the best amenities Fruita has to offer.
Located near the Little Salt Wash Trail, 173 Sierra Drive features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,301 square feet and a 6,970 square-foot lot.
Built in 2000, the current owners recently updated some of the home, including a new roof, exterior paint, windows, new flooring and a kitchen remodel with quartz countertops and tile backsplash.
The grand living room features cathedral ceilings, towering windows, a tiled gas fireplace and a built-in bookshelf. Nearby opens into the luxurious primary bedroom, which offers plenty of space, wide windows and an en-suite bathroom.
The primary bathroom is spacious with a massive walk-in closet, a shower and a tiled soaker tub with built-in storage shelves and a window overlooking the property.
A formal dining room lies just to the right of the foyer, and a quarter bath is tucked away down the hall.
The spectacular kitchen is bright and beautiful, with quartz countertops, a breakfast nook, modern pendant lighting, tiled backsplash and under-cabinet lighting. Stainless-steel appliances, double pantries and outdoor access are also included in this stunning space.
The nearby laundry room includes new appliances, coat hooks and overhead storage, and there is a coat closet as well as access to the two-car garage.
Upstairs leads to the remaining four bedrooms, which all include tall windows and large closets. A four-piece bath is nearby and easily accessible for all guests.
There is also an expansive flex space available that can be used as a play room, game room or family room.
Going outdoors opens under an awning for shade during hot summer days, and the space is great for entertaining. The property also features space for a trailer or extra parking, and the yard has privacy fencing and would be great for kids.
This property is also close to bike trails and is within walking distance of the Community Center, schools and downtown Fruita, where the town hosts concerts, parades, festivals and other fun events throughout the year.
This remarkable property is listed at $472,400 by Carrie St. Clair with RE/MAX 4000, Inc.