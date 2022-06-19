This charming, historic ranch style home rests in the heart of downtown Grand Junction. Built in 1938, 1203 Gunnison Avenue boasts 3,809 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a third of an acre. Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, this home features proximity to everything including St. Mary’s and Colorado Mesa University, and the residence is within walking distance of all the amenities downtown Grand Junction has to offer. The property has been cared for and features a mix of contemporary, post Victorian and art deco touches with many upgrades for modern convenience.
A narrow walkway leads through a well-maintained front yard toward the entryway, shaded by a covered front porch, and mature trees and professional lush landscaping wrap around the home. The foyer leads through a narrow hallway. To the right lies a cozy sitting room that can be used as an office or a guest bedroom, and to the left lies an expansive, brightly-lit living room with wide windows, arched ceilings and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace with marbled tile and elegant trim. Near the living room is the master bedroom, which features plenty of space, windows and yard access. Connected to this room is a large master bathroom with window blinds, a jetted tub, a walk-in shower, twin vanities with granite countertops, storage nooks and a walk-in closet.
Down the middle of the hall lies a vanity bathroom with a walk-in shower and sink. Nearby is a spacious bedroom with large windows and a connecting four-piece bathroom, and around the corner lies a similar bedroom with varied cabinet and drawer storage.
Returning to the living room, down the hall by the foyer opens into a formal dining room with windows overlooking the yard. A spacious tiled sunroom is accessible from here and the living room. Leaded glass pocket doors reveal an exquisite custom gourmet kitchen, which features many windows for pulling in natural light, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, lights above the cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dining island with storage. The home also features a wet bar and dry bar, and an expansive patio can be accessed from the kitchen. Just down the hall lies a three-quarter bathroom surrounded by windows. The property also features a detached two-car garage, which is accessible from the kitchen.
Leading from the kitchen is a flight of stairs descending to the lower level of the home, and the landing includes windows, a row of hooks for hanging coats and outdoor access. The downstairs is sprawling and unique, with long, narrow horizontal windows and room for an office or space for kids to play. Nearby lies a laundry room with a double-sided sink and extra counter and storage space. Connecting to the office space is the ultimate entertainment area, which features a lovely fireplace and can be used as a luxury game room.
Going back upstairs to the living room, two narrow doorways flanked by long windows both access the sunroom, great for relaxing or growing plants. The sunroom leads outside to a patio with strung up lights, a firepit and ample space for lounging or entertaining family and friends. The patio is accessible from the sun room and the kitchen. Adjacent lies a gated area containing a pool, perfect for kids and adults to cool down in the summer heat. The backyard includes privacy fencing and plenty of space for soaking up the sun and spending time with loved ones.
This remarkable historic property is listed at $929,000 by Barb Hecht with Bray Real Estate.