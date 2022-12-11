Photo credit: Toni Ratliff The property sits just off Grand Avenue and is currently used as a professional office space. Now over 120 years old, this intriguing, timeless property has many stories to tell.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff The backyard offers an outdoor haven featuring fencing around the property, landscaping, mature trees for added privacy and a double gate to park a boat or trailer.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff Located at 754 Grand Avenue, this charming property includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,922 square feet and a 7,405 square foot lot.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff Inside the building is a kitchen area surrounded by windows with gorgeous views of the property, and there is a dining nook with plenty of storage.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff The property has an open, bright office space that would function best as a living room.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff Upstairs includes a full bathroom and the gorgeous master bedroom with two large closets and wide windows.
Photo credit: Toni Ratliff The property sits just off Grand Avenue and is currently used as a professional office space. Now over 120 years old, this intriguing, timeless property has many stories to tell.
Here is a great opportunity to own a place in the heart of downtown Grand Junction and is zoned with the flexibility of being a residential or commercial property.
Located at 754 Grand Avenue, the property includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,922 square feet and a 7,405 square foot lot. This is a great central location close to downtown, dining and shopping amenities, Colorado Mesa University, parks, Lunch Loops and more.
The property sits just off Grand Avenue and is currently used as a professional office space. Since it was built in 1900 and is now over 120 years old, this intriguing, timeless property has many stories to tell.
Inside the building is a kitchen area surrounded by windows with gorgeous views of the property, and there is a dining nook with plenty of storage. This was initially a home when it was built and has everything structured to reconvert it to a home should the new owner choose to do so.
To make it a business, the current owners had to have an ADA-approved bathroom, and so modifications were made to accommodate those needs, such as changing the downstairs bathroom, adding a ramp and updating some doorways.
Other upgrades include new plumbing, electrical and sewer, and the home has maintained a lot of its original character such as its woodwork and original floors.
Many windows are new, and there is an office space that would function best as a formal dining room that is surrounded by wide windows with views of the property and downtown Grand Junction.
Adjacent is an open, bright office space that would function best as a living room. There are two half bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs includes a full bathroom and the gorgeous master bedroom with two large closets and wide windows.
Nearby is where the huge master bathroom used to be, so if someone wanted to recreate it as a residence, the plumbing for the sink, shower and toilet is still there.
Two additional bedrooms with two massive closets, which is unique for an older house, provide what can be a living or work area. The flexibility of the space as well as the natural lighting make this a great work-from-home property.
Downstairs is an unfinished basement with all the major mechanical systems including the furnace and hot water tank.
An expansive covered front porch offers a great spot to relax in the morning with a cup of coffee. The backyard offers an outdoor haven featuring fencing around the property, landscaping, mature trees for added privacy and a double gate to park a boat or trailer.
There are also options for owners to get creative such as starting a garden, adding a fire pit or creating a space for kids to play and have fun.
Many parking spots are available on the street in front of the property. There are also two parking spaces in the back as well as a two-car garage that can be converted into an ADU or a unit or studio apartment for those wanting to purchase the home as an investment property and generate additional income.
This incredible property is listed at $500,000 by Jan Kimbrough Miller with RE/MAX 4000.