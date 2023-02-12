This week’s unique property is a gorgeous newly-built home in the desirable North area.
Located in the Garden Vine subdivision, 2459 Garden Road is in the heart of Grand Junction and close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all the incredible amenities and activities the area has to offer.
This gorgeous property includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, 1,745 square feet and a 5,663 square foot lot.
There is also roughly an acre of an open field across the subdivision for homeowners to use, as well as an esteemed school district within walking distance. Caprock Academy charter school is right behind the property.
Inside the home, the foyer offers a row of coat hooks, storage shelves and a bench for removing shoes. Farther into the home quickly opens up into towering ceilings and simple yet elegant design.
The living space is open and bright with an oversized, sleek electric fireplace. A spacious dining area surrounded by wide windows accesses the walk-out patio. There are also custom Hunter Douglas blinds.
The dazzling kitchen impresses with warm pendant lighting, quartz countertops and a beautiful island with a farm-style stainless sink, soft-close cabinets, white backsplash, a massive pantry and high-end Whirlpool appliances.
All the bedrooms are well-sized and located on the main level, and the bedrooms all have windows to pull in natural light. These spaces can be used for flexible use such as extra storage, a play room or an office.
The primary bedroom includes a spectacular bathroom with a double vanity, a huge tiled shower with storage nooks and a walk-in closet.
The laundry room is also spacious with coat hooks, storage nooks and a space to hang clothes. Currently, the HOA approves using this property for short-term rentals, making this a great investment opportunity.
Outside is a covered patio, and the yard is large while still being low-maintenance with opportunities to garden, plant trees and entertain family and friends in the summer. The garden setup and landscaping include a drip system.
There are numerous amenities nearby, including Canyon View Park, a playground, ponds and hiking and biking trails.
Also, there are many multi-use fields and courts for soccer, volleyball and tennis, to name a few. Flyfishing and bird watching are a couple more examples of the many activities available close to this property.
This incredible property is listed at $568,000 by Felecia Bishop with Felecia Bishop Realty, LLC and Georgine Heagle with Berkshire Hathaway.