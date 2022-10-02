 This week’s unique property is located at 541 20 ½ Road in the Redlands and is close to Two Rivers Winery and Chateau and Tiara Rado Golf Course. Built in 1972, this property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,800 square feet, a two-car garage and more than a third of an acre.

A gravel driveway, which can go around the entire home, leads to a home with a front yard adorned with landscaping. A stone path leads to the stairs that go to the entrance on the upper level of the home. 