This week’s unique property is located at 541 20 ½ Road in the Redlands and is close to Two Rivers Winery and Chateau and Tiara Rado Golf Course. Built in 1972, this property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,800 square feet, a two-car garage and more than a third of an acre.
A gravel driveway, which can go around the entire home, leads to a home with a front yard adorned with landscaping. A stone path leads to the stairs that go to the entrance on the upper level of the home.
The property offers amazing views of the Monument, and an expansive covered wraparound deck offers multiple entrance points and space to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or a good book in the morning.
Inside the home lies a living room in the center of the home with towering octagonal ceilings, small windows surrounding the ceiling, large windows around the home to bring in natural light and a gas fireplace.
The dining space nearby accesses the deck, and adjacent is the kitchen, which includes marble countertops, a glass-top stove, the connecting laundry room, which offers deck access, space to hang pots and pans and windows providing views of the Monument.
To the right at the beginning of the hall lies the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and the connected master bathroom, which includes a tiled walk-in shower and tiled flooring. Farther down the hall are two extra bedrooms facing each other, which can be used as flex spaces for storage, play rooms or exercise rooms.
There is also a bathroom in between, which includes a double vanity sink and tiled flooring. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Below the home lies the oversized two-car garage, which includes plenty of space for toys as well as a storage closet.
The wraparound porch oversees the verdant # 2 green of the Tiara Rado Golf Course behind the home, where mature trees offer privacy and shade from hot summer days. A stone walking path goes to a peaceful tucked-away patio with a firepit, great for sipping a glass of wine after a long day and watching the sun set over the mountains. This property is great for hosting family get-togethers, barbeques and other fun events with family and friends.
Located in a peaceful and quiet subdivision, this property has amazing views and is great for retirees or people who want to live in the Redlands without the high price tag.
There will be an open house from 11am-3pm. This gorgeous property is listed at $558,000 by Felecia Bishop with Felecia Bishop Realty, LLC.