This week’s unique property is a cute, low-maintenance townhome in the Northeast area of Grand Junction. Built in 2000, the townhome offers the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, and schools, also providing quick access to I-70 and the I-70 business loop and US-6.

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,149 square feet, a two-car garage and a 2,178 square-foot lot, the simple yet clean design of the townhome makes this property a great deal for everything included in the reasonable price tag.