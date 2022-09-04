This week’s unique property is a cute, low-maintenance townhome in the Northeast area of Grand Junction. Built in 2000, the townhome offers the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, and schools, also providing quick access to I-70 and the I-70 business loop and US-6.
With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,149 square feet, a two-car garage and a 2,178 square-foot lot, the simple yet clean design of the townhome makes this property a great deal for everything included in the reasonable price tag.
With housing prices soaring in Colorado and all over the country, 562 Villa Street comes with plenty for a low price. The townhome shares a driveway in the Villa Townhomes subdivision and is tucked away from the busy heart of Grand Junction while still being close to everything. This is a prime opportunity for first-time homeowners, investors or college students who want to live off-campus, as Colorado Mesa University is only a 10-minute drive away.
Bright walls, towering ceilings and cozy, homely vibes encompass this charming townhome, which uses evaporative cooling and baseboard heating. There are vaulted ceilings in the main living space, and the kitchen includes expansive storage space, a large pantry and an electric stove range.
There are washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room, and the two other bedrooms can be used as flex spaces for extra storage, an exercise room, a home indoor gardening room and more. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet as well as a full en-suite bathroom with a single vanity and window.
There are grab bars in the shower for those who are handicapped or need the extra support, and since the townhome is only a single-level home, this property would be a great option for retirees or older couples who want to downsize or who are seeking a small, quiet home that is easy to maintain.
The townhome features a walk-out patio, which is adjacent to the living space. The patio is open, boasting views of Mt. Garfield and the Grand Mesa, and the space is ideal for spending time with family and friends.
Many wide windows throughout every room pull in natural light and make the interior feel open and bright. The oversized garage contains enough room to fit cars and toys, and the grass on the lot is cared for by the HOA. An outside outlet allows potential homeowners the opportunity to fit a grill or hot tub.
This adorable townhome is currently listed at $279,000 by Christi Reece with The Christi Reece Group.