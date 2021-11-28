In 1849, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, a French critic, journalist and novelist, wrote, “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” which, roughly translated, is, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Karr was most definitely not writing about real estate in the Grand Valley, but his quote could be a good reason to take a look at this week’s unique property at 612 33 Road in Clifton. Built in 1980, the home was designed and built to save energy, reduce heating and cooling costs and be more environmentally-friendly. A lot has changed in the residential real estate market, but one thing remains the same: saving energy and reducing the cost to heat and cool a house is still a valued goal.
The home, which was designed by Chamberlain Architects, is an earth shelter with passive solar heat. Doors and windows are all on the southern side of the house, and there are plenty of windows and large patio doors to let in natural light and provide passive solar heat. The north, east and roof of the house are covered with soil to form a nice, rounded shape, almost like a Grand Valley version of a neat and tidy hobbit house.
Unlike the historical sod houses that were built on the prairie, the house itself has a concrete shell. The concrete and the thick layer of sod on top of that combine to give the home an incredible amount of insulation from intense cold in the winter and extreme heat in the summer, as well as good structural strength.
The home sits on a 1.15-acre lot in Clifton, and the property has irrigation water, as well as some natural vegetation. It could be a great place for a small hobby farm, and there is no HOA dictating the number of chickens allowed, or how long the clothesline can be.
The front door leads to an open and bright living room, with a wood-burning stove that keeps the house warm on cold winter days when there is no sunshine. The dining area, with lots of cabinetry and storage, as well as the kitchen, are open to the living room. The kitchen could use some updating, as the cabinetry and flooring are original. It does have a pantry closet with easy-access doors with shelves that fold out of the doorway, which was a pretty hot kitchen design feature 40 years ago and keeps dry goods from getting lost in the back of the closet.
A large laundry room is on the opposite wall on the east side of the kitchen, and the laundry room size could easily be reduced to enlarge the kitchen, if new buyers decide the tear down a wall.
The guest bedroom has a large patio door that faces south, while the master bedroom has a small sunroom on the southern edge of the bedroom. The sunroom has a bright and cheerful mural of an aspen forest painted on two walls. The master is plumbed for a second sink in the bedroom, and there is also a three-piece master bath.
In addition to the passive solar design and the wood-burning stove, the home has baseboard heat and evaporative cooling.
The over-sized two-car garage is on the west side of the house, and could be a great amenity for anyone who enjoys working on cars, or who needs a lot of extra room. There’s an oil-changing pit in one of the garage bays, and the garage also has a utility sink, and a separate three-quarter bath. In addition to the spaces for cars, there’s room for a four-wheeler or a motorcycle, as well as plenty of storage.
There’s an additional storage shed on the property, along with an old-fashioned root cellar. A large deciduous tree on the south side of the house shades the home from solar gain in the summer and allows the sun to soak through its bare branches in the winter. It also gives nice summer shade to the courtyard in front of the house.
Jalyn Vanconnett with Red Rock Real Estate is listing this one-of-kind property for $398,500.