Some people want small acreage property because they don’t want to have nearby neighbors, others want it for the peace and quiet, and some want it so they can pursue a more agricultural lifestyle, with animals, gardens and a hay field. And of course, some want all three.
This week’s unique property at 3327 E 3/4 Road includes a 2,100-square foot house, outbuildings, garden spaces, fenced and irrigated pastures, and it’s all on 8.3 acres, giving owners plenty of room to play, tend animals and grow a garden or crops.
The house is more than 50 years old, but it has been remodeled and updated throughout its life. A large front porch faces the road. The front entry is tiled, but the living area has the original wood flooring, along with a river rock fireplace that was made with rocks that were found along the Colorado River. One of the home’s four bedrooms is off the living room.
A wide doorway leads to the kitchen, which is fairly roomy, which a lot of cabinetry and workspaces. The hardwood floor extends in to the kitchen and the dining room, and the kitchen also has a tile backsplash.
A hallway off the front of the kitchen leads to one of the bathrooms, the centrally located laundry room and two more bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is a second master suite, with a private three-piece bath.
A dining area is on the backside of the kitchen, and there’s a large doorway that leads to a bright and sunny family room. Patio doors off the family room lead to a large back deck. The master suite is off the kitchen, and it also has a three-piece bath and patio doors that lead to the back deck.
The back yard is huge, and it’s separate and fenced from the garden space, as well as the chicken coop and other animal enclosures. A gate leads to the area where current owners have kept birds, including chickens, geese and peacocks. There are several coops and enclosed spaces for the birds. That area is also fenced, and separate from the pasture, and could also be a nice space for goats, sheep, hogs or whatever type of animals new owners want to keep. There’s plenty of room to build a barn. At one point, the current owner had productive fruit trees on the property, and has always been able to grow a productive garden, as well.
The back pasture is a long, large rectangle, and there is an open irrigation ditch running along near one side of the pasture. It’s empty now, but during irrigation season, the continually flowing water means that animal owners don’t need to haul water out to the animals in the pasture. There are irrigation pipes leading from the front of the property back to the pasture, and previous owners have used flood irrigation to water the pasture.
Palisade Irrigation District is the irrigation provider, and the property receives plenty of water throughout the season. New buyers will have to install a pump.
The property is zoned agricultural, which translates into lower taxes if new owners also pursue some sort of agricultural use for the land. There is a sewer line running along the east side of the property, however, so owners who want to change the zoning and subdivide may be able to do so.
Although the property isn’t far from Highway 6 or 33 Road, the main road in front of the house is a dead end street, making it a quiet, peaceful place. From the front porch, Mount Garfield looms large, and the property also has great views of Grand Mesa.
Karie O’Connor with Metro Brokers is listing this property for $649,000.