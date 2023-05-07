Here is a new subdivision in Clifton that just got started with the development process. Built by Integrity Homes LLC, Vista Mesa is located just southeast of 33 & E Roads. This subdivision capitalizes on the spectacular space and views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs.

Vista Mesa will be building ranch-style homes for everyone from singles to large families. There will be 44 homes built upon the project’s completion, which is expected to be within four years.