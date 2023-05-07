Here is a new subdivision in Clifton that just got started with the development process. Built by Integrity Homes LLC, Vista Mesa is located just southeast of 33 & E Roads. This subdivision capitalizes on the spectacular space and views of the Grand Mesa and Bookcliffs.
Vista Mesa will be building ranch-style homes for everyone from singles to large families. There will be 44 homes built upon the project’s completion, which is expected to be within four years.
The landscaping has many options people can add on if they choose, as well as many different finishes the lead designer can help incorporate into their home should buyers go under contract on the property early. Six to seven different floor plans are available, and some properties will include RV parking.
The lot sizes vary, with the smallest being 0.13 of an acre, and the largest will be 0.18 of an acre. The floor plans range from 1,673 square feet to 2,300 square feet, and they emphasize open-concept living and would be great for entertaining family, friends and guests.
One added incentive for prospective buyers is using the builders’ preferred lender will get buyers one percent in closing costs. One of the properties, listed by Carrie St. Clair, will include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,230 square feet and a spacious two-car garage.
Located at 3304 Swan View Court, this home would be great for families or people who love to travel, as parking is potentially included for a 12-foot-wide RV.
On the main level is the primary suite with a flex space that could function as a fifth bedroom, office or play area.
There will be expansive patios off both the living and dining rooms, and the subdivision is peaceful and quiet with amazing views of the Grand Mesa.
Vista Mesa is close to the Riverfront Trail and the new Mesa Co Community Campus, which includes a public library, early learning center and fields for the public to enjoy.
Some of the lots are on the market and ready to find their owner. These properties will range from $415,000 to $518,000. For more information, contact The Kimbrough Team with RE/MAX 4000 at (970) 263-7355.