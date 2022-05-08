Commercial real estate activity continues at a rapid pace, with new large and small projects on the horizon, even as several commercial projects that have taken years to plan and build are complete or nearing completion.
The Atrium, 2515 Foresight Circle, has two of its anchor tenants, ReGenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa and Colorado West Otolaryngologists (CWO) moved their practices in March of this year. The building, which used to house the Grand Junction Athletic Club years ago and then sat vacant for several more years, was purchased by a group of partners in April of 2019. The transformation of the building took a little longer than anticipated.
“When we bought it, we didn’t know what it would look like,” said Renee Williams, one of the partners in the building and owner of Nourishing Roots, a wellness practice that will eventually have a home at the Atrium, when that portion of the building is complete.
The building is not yet fully remodeled, and landscaping is also incomplete, but the remainder of the building will be finished in phases. The partners plan on having an open house in June so patients and curious people who remember the old version of the building can take a tour and see its transformation.
The Eddy of Grand Junction, an apartment complex and an upscale RV and glamping park that has been under construction for more than a year, is also nearing completion. The developers hope to have the camping portion open by June, with 8 of the 16 airstreams that will be available for overnight stays and three of the eight tiny homes ready for customers. The 40 RV sites will also be ready. The apartment buildings should be complete and available for tenants by July, and pre-leasing enquiries are being filtered through the development’s website, eddygrandjunction.com.
As part of the purchase agreement when the property was sold, the developers have extended the Colorado Riverfront Trail, which stops at the pedestrian bridge directly west of the Eddy property. The portion of the trail running through the Eddy will be open in July.
At Rivertown Center, a commercial and medical office development on Patterson east of 25 1/2 Road, the first phase of development is nearing completion. Barr Family Dentistry will be moving its practice to the free-standing building that’s currently undergoing tenant finishes in preparation for the move. The second and final phase of the development will be a mirror of the first phase, with a two-story medical building and a possible restaurant site. Dale Beede, the developer and spokesperson for the project with S.U.R.E., hopes to have it complete in about two years. Beede has been working on the project for more than seven years.
Jen Taylor has been working for 19 years to bring her project, El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost, to fruition. She’s made significant progress and has attracted a national investment and operations team, HighGround Hospitality, which will help her open the Grand Junction site, as well as 20 more across the region. El Jet’s Cantina will be an urban camping area for adventure travelers, and its Grand Junction home will be at the Riverfront at Dos Rios, with some small RV sites, several renovated vintage camping caravans and some tent sites. The goal is to open in 2023.
Not every commercial project is as complicated as others, nor do they all take years and years to complete. Abstract & Title of Mesa County, 128 N. Fifth St., recently purchased 2464 Patterson, which is still the home for the Intellitec Cosmetology. The cosmetology program has outgrown the space and will be moving by the end of May, and renovations will start immediately to create an office for the title company.
“We’re excited,” said Gar Kennedy, president of Abstract & Title. “We’re going to miss downtown, but the new building has a great backyard and space where we can do customer events.”
Kennedy hopes the renovation will be quick and the title company can move into its new space by the end of the year.
When Jody Corey and Jeff Snook, owners of Spoke & Vine Motel in Palisade, purchased the Palisade Cafe almost a year ago, they kept the cafe in the same spot, and even kept the original name throughout 2021. They did ask guests about their history with the cafe last summer, and made the decision to close down during slow season and do a complete transformation over the winter.
“We were nervous to shut it down and re-do it,” said Corey, who added that she and her husband were the 12th owners of the long-time Palisade business. “We didn’t want to be compared to all the other versions.”
The couple decided to open the type of restaurant they felt was lacking, not just in Palisade, but in the entire Grand Valley. The result is Fidel’s Cocina and Bar, which is a full service restaurant serving tacos, ceviche and posole, among other offerings, as well as small-batch tequila and mezcal.
Another husband and wife team, Joey and Andrea Wilkinson, hope to open a new business, Cannon Xpress, a car wash on 24 Road, just south of G Road. They submitted their first documents to city planners in April, and they’d like to open as soon as possible. They may face steep competition right away, as there is a sign on an adjacent lot announcing that a different car wash is coming soon. That car wash, Quick ’n Clean Car Wash, also submitted documents to the city in April.
Food Bank of the Rockies is moving quickly on the construction of its new facility on G Road, west of 23 Road. The regional food bank is currently in a 28,000 square foot building in Palisade, and it hopes to be occupying the new, 50,400 square foot building by the fall. The last few years have been record breaking years for the food bank, which distributed more than 12.5 million pounds of food in the fiscal year that ended in June 2021.
The new location will allow the food bank to restart its food dehydration program, and it will also be able to increase its cooler space in order to distribute more fresh produce.