Commercial real estate activity has finally accelerated to a pace that’s similar to the residential market, with local buyers and business owners making moves, and regional and national investors taking more interest in Grand Valley properties.
On Orchard Mesa, local business owners are expanding; the new Subway store on Highway 50, which has been under construction since the spring of 2021, will open soon, with a drive up window to make it more convenient for customers. The new store is across Highway 50 from the existing store. Further west, land is being cleared to create five one-acre commercial lots along Highway 50. Ken Basinger, owner of the Taco Bell restaurants in the Grand Valley, is planning to open a Taco Bell on one of the lots. The other four lots are not committed yet.
There has also been quite a bit of activity in downtown Grand Junction. Jay Soneff, a Front Range businessman with family ties in the Grand Valley, has been picking up downtown properties, and most recently purchased a historic building at the corner of Colorado Ave. and Sixth Street. The oldest part of the property housed a blacksmith when it opened in 1907, but most recently was home to Drive Train Industries, an automotive transmission business.
“I’ve always been interested in urban areas,” said Soneff, who believes downtown Grand Junction is the best-kept secret in Colorado. “The downtown area has so much potential; it’s unbelievable. Every time something made sense, I bought it.”
The property on Colorado is actually two separate buildings, and Soneff has plans for both buildings. He has already leased the older part of the building to Taryn Brooks, who plans to open a casual winery concept that will also serve fast, affordable and delicious food. Brooks and her husband are part owners of Sauvage Spectrum Winery, where her husband is the winemaker. Cruise Control Kitchen & Cellar, as the new business will be called, will have tanks of Sauvage Spectrum winery, but will also carry other wines, craft beer, spirits and a limited food menu.
Interior demolition has already begun on the building, and the remodel will include a new floor, new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC and a new storefront. Brooks hopes to be open sometime this summer.
Soneff has plans for the other part of the building, but it will take longer to demolish, rebuild and find vendors for the project he has in mind. He’s planning a food court, with six or seven different food vendors, a large bar area, an outdoor seating area, a rooftop patio and plenty of room for parties, wedding receptions and other events. That portion of the building, tentatively called the Garage in homage to the building’s history, won’t be open until 2023.
Soneff also owns property on White Avenue, where he hopes to bring residential housing to the downtown market. The property used to be home to White Hall until a fire destroyed the building long before Soneff purchased the land. He is giving careful consideration to the right type of housing to create in the space.
Several other out-of-area investors are taking notice of the Grand Valley. Sweeney Real Estate and Development, a Roaring Fork company, is shepherding two proposals for apartment projects in Grand Junction. One is a 48-unit complex on Struthers at Las Colonias Park, and the other is a multi-family project on Market Street. The company also owns the red brick former sugar beet processing building on Riverside Parkway.
On North Avenue, an ownership group that operates three other sushi and ramen restaurants on the Front Range and in Cheyenne, Wyoming, opened Koi Ramen & Sushi, at 2880 North Ave. at the end of the year in 2021. The other Colorado locations for the business are Loveland and Fort Collins, but the company didn’t want to expand more into the Denver metro area, since that area already had plenty of Japanese-style restaurants. They felt the market was wide open in the Grand Valley.
In Fruita, a Texas company purchased 200 acres of industrial land west of town, with plans to do environmental cleanup, expand the rail service and create new, viable industrial uses.
Outside investors aren’t the only ones making big, bold moves. Enstrom Candies, which purchased a vacant 38-acre parcel of land on 28 Road in 2020 with hopes of relocating its manufacturing and office building, has opted to build its new facility on 12 acres it recently purchased on G Road, across from Community Hospital.
“The property (at 28 Road) had too many issues, with a lot of infrastructure we would have had to deal with to put the plant there,” said Doug Simons with Enstrom. “The property on G Road has good access off I-70, and is a better place to put the plant.”
Enstrom has already started the design work, and is in the process of vetting contractors for its new facility on G Road. It’s also planning to sell the 28 Road property, and has been approached by a few interested buyers. The property on 28 Road would make an ideal location for a developer who’s interested in providing mixed uses, with some portions of it that are more suitable for residential and others that are better for light commercial and retail uses.
This year is also turning out to be the year of the car wash. There are several proposed and planned car washes coming to various locations in the Grand Valley, including one that’s already under construction in Clifton, one that’s in city planning by Central High School, one that’s in planning on Patterson and 28 1/4 Road, another at 29 Road and I-70B, and another that had an initial meeting but has not submitted a formal application at 24 and G Road.