Real Estate Weekly often features expensive, beautiful homes in this unique property feature because we have some readers and potential buyers who are looking for those million-dollar properties, and we have a surprising number of those types of homes in Mesa County. Those who aren’t necessarily looking to buy may still enjoy simply looking at the dream homes with fabulous views and master suites that seem bigger than a football field.
Not all real estate buyers are looking for a dream home, however, and this week’s unique property is for those who are looking for a commercial or industrial property that includes a building that’s more than a simple shell and plenty of exterior space for equipment, trucks, parking or additional buildings.
The property at 2202 H Road is in a great location, less than a mile from Interstate 70 access. Currently, there is access off H Road, but the property also enjoys 1,000 feet along 22 Road. Other nearby businesses include Ute Water, Softgel Co., and Grand Valley Power, and the property is already zoned commercial/industrial, so new business owners won’t need to take the property through the rezoning process, nor will they have to deal with residential neighbors who don’t want an industrial or commercial business next door.
The main building on the property is a large, 2,400-square foot shop with 14-foot doors. There’s a 1,200-square foot covered parking area on the east side of the shop to keep additional equipment or vehicles out of the weather. The shop is fully insulated, and has a Breezaire unit for cooling and a heating system in place. There’s a full restroom in the shop, which also has an extra utility sink and additional water lines. Reinforced concrete floors with a floor drain in the center make it a good space for heavy equipment, and skylights and plenty of high windows give the space great natural light.
There is plenty of gravel parking spaces near the shop, and the property also includes a small residential home. Although it is older, it could be rehabbed to make a nice office space, where the full kitchen and laundry facilities might be appreciated by some industrial users. The three-bedroom, two bath home could also be living quarters for business owners or valued employees.
The property also includes a separate, fenced pasture area that is irrigated, with three shares of irrigation water. This could be an ideal set-up for someone who is interested in a niche agricultural operation with greenhouses.
Regina Stout with Keller Williams Colorado West Realty is listing this unique commercial property for $999,000. Dave Sietsema, a new Keller Williams transplant from the Front Range, is assisting with the listing. Sietsma relocated with the sole purpose of establishing Keller Williams Commercial Real Estate and Keller Williams Land Division. Prior to moving to Grand Junction, Sietsma worked in commercial real estate for the Golden Keller Williams office. Sietsma holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering and a master’s in business administration, and is uniquely qualified to help business owners and investors assess commercial properties.