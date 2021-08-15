here are a lot of new houses growing in the northeast part of Grand Junction, but many of them already have buyers. Fortunately, there are several neighborhoods where developers are in the process of bringing additional filings and more lots to the market, so those who hope to buy a new home in the northeast sometime in the next year should have more options.
Arran Estates, which is between 29 and 29 1/2 Road off Broddick, has several homes currently under construction in its first filing. All of them, however, are for buyers who signed contracts months ago.
“We’ve been out of homes since January,” said Kathy Deppe with KFS LLC, the sales agent for Arran Estates. “There are five on the ground in Filing 1 that still need to be finished, but we haven’t been able to get materials.”
According to Deppe, infrastructure on the next filing of 14 lots should be complete, and Sneddon Built, the subdivision’s only builder, may be able to get started on four more houses. Sneddon is also working with city planners to bring the next filing of nine or 10 lots to the market, as well. Homes at Arran Estates are ranch-style homes with three-car garages, ranging from about 1,800 to 2,000 square feet. All the homes are landscaped, with a sprinkler system installed. Prices are a moving target due to volatile materials prices, and won’t be set until the homes are under construction.
Activity is robust at Sunset Valley Estates, where multiple builders have homes under construction on lots that were part of the first filing. The next filing of lots won’t be ready until next spring.
“We just listed the last house in this filing,” said Christi Reece with the Christi Reece Group, the listing agent for Aspen Leaf Construction.
Aspen Leaf Construction is also building 16 homes at Arabesque, another northeast subdivision off 29 Road just south of I-70. Multiple builders are working at Arabesque, where builders are working on the lots that were brought to market in the second filing. The third filing of 22 additional lots is in review with city planning.
Senergy Builders is building homes at Graff Meadows, which is just west of 29 Road and south of Patterson Road. Senergy is hoping to begin listing homes from filing two in another week. There will be 24 homes built in filing two, and four are already pre-sold.
There are a few duplex lots in filing two, and prices for duplexes could start at around $240,000. The remainder of the homes will be single family, with sizes ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet. Darin Carei, owner of Senergy Homes, plans to build a model home at Graff Meadows so prospective buyers can tour the homes. He also hopes to start infrastructure construction on the third and final filing of lots next spring. There are no homes available for sale right now at Graff Meadows.
One soon-to-be finished home at Thunder Valley, which is off F 1/2 Road just east of Thunder Valley Elementary School, was listed Aug. 11 for $470,000. The four-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,953 square feet, and will have front yard landscaping installed, with a vinyl fenced backyard with an RV gate for RV parking.
Eric Perry with Epic Homes is continuing to build homes on the available lots in the neighborhood, and the homes are listed as they get closer to completion.
The first building at Plaza Apartments, a new apartment complex currently under construction next to the Plaza on North Avenue at off 28 3/4 Road, should be finished sometime this fall. Steve Voytilla, the builder, hopes to have them finished and ready for tenants by Oct. 1. He’s also working on the designs for the next building, which will have 20 one-bedroom apartments.
Cross Orchards, the Museum of the West property at 3073 F Road (aka Patterson), recently sold eight acres on the southeast corner of its lot to a housing developer. The land was fallow, and the museum didn’t use it for anything. The money earned from the sale will go into an investment fund, which will be used for museum projects, such as the repairs on the historic barn, and a repair shop to rebuild and restore the farm’s tractors. The museum hosts the Farm and Ranch Market on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, is is also planning its annual Fall Day on the Farm on Oct. 9.