The southeast area continues to be a hot spot for new residential development and new home sales, and it also continues one of the best places to find attainable housing prices. Lot prices aren’t as expensive in the southeast area as they are in other parts of the Grand Valley, so that means new homes aren’t as expensive, either.
Home prices in the area are rising, however, as the costs to develop land and build new homes continue to rise. General appreciation and a demand for housing is also putting pressure on prices, so it’s no surprise that neighborhoods like River Trail, at 31 1/2 and D Road, where Senergy Homes began selling homes in 2013, has seen home prices rise.
“Homes haven’t gone above $300,000,” said Mike Queally with Apex Realty, who is the listing agent for new homes at River Trail, and who has also handled a few re-sales in the neighborhood.
“We don’t have a lot of re-sales in the neighborhood,” Queally said, “but when we do, they go fast.”
Senergy is finishing the last homes in the fourth filing, and all of them are pre-sold, which is why work has started on the next filing. There will be 22 homes in the filing five, and all of them will be Energy Star-rated, with solar panels on the roof for electricity.
Infrastructure construction is also ongoing at River Walk, which is less than half a mile to the east of River Trail. There will be a total of 52 lots at River Walk, with 23 lots coming into the market in the first filing. Paretto Builders will be the exclusive builder in the subdivision.
“We’ve owned the land for eight years,” said Dustin Gehrett, one of the partners with Paretto Builders. “We started the process (to develop the property and build lots) about three years ago.”
According to Gehrett, about 60 percent of the infrastructure was done before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Fortunately, construction was allowed to continue throughout the stay-at-home period, as it is considered an essential industry.
“We were so committed that it wasn’t worth stopping,” Gehrett said. “Infrastructure was delayed, but no paused.”
Homes at River Trail will be from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, and there will be both three and four-bedroom models available. The neighborhood, which has direct access to the Colorado Riverfront Trail, will have several landscaped common areas where homeowners (or their children) could play soccer or throw a frisbee.
Gehrett expects prices to be starting in the upper $200s for the smaller homes.
Construction is moving at a fast pace in Pioneer Meadows, a 47-home subdivision near E and 31 1/2 Road, where multiple builders have been working.
Brent Pruett with Pruett Homes purchased five lots in the neighborhood, and built and sold five homes in a year. His final home at Pioneer Meadows closed a few weeks ago, but there are several other builders working on spec homes.
Pruett is now building homes in West Branch subdivision, where there will be a total of 72 homes when the entire neighborhood is built out. All of the lots in the first filing sold to various builders, and construction of the second filing is underway.
Matt Bonds with MTB is building three specs in the neighborhood, which he likes because of the more affordable lot prices.
“Homes are more attainable,” Bonds said. West Branch is off D Road, close to 29 1/2 Road, which puts is just a few miles from the brand-new Las Colonias Park. The MTB homes at West Branch will range from 1,500 to 1,700 square feet, with prices in the low 300s. Bonds is hoping to have the first one finished by late July.
Steve Voytilla with GJ Homebuilders is also building at West Branch subdivision, as well as at Fox Meadows, near D 1/2 and 31 1/2, where GJ Homebuilders is the exclusive builder.
“We’re not seeing any Denver people,” Voytilla said about buyers in Fox Meadows. “The people who are buying now are local; we used to be selling to Denver buyers.”
Although Denver buyers are staying away for now, sales have continued to be steady, if just a little slower than they were last summer.
“We’re selling a home every few weeks in spite of the Coronavirus,” Voytilla said.