New homes are coming to the Clifton area in several different subdivisions, new restaurants are under construction and plans for the new library are also making behind-the-scenes progress.
Desert Peach, which will be a development of 34 homes on a little more than 10 acres near E 1/4, east of 33 Road, is almost finished with the infrastructure phase of construction, although it took longer than anticipated for Xcel Energy to bring electricity to the lots. There will be multiple builders working in the subdivision, including Kevin Young with North Peak Construction, who has also been building townhomes at the Peaks at Redlands Mesa near Redlands Mesa Golf Course and at several subdivisions in the northeast.
“We haven’t been able to close on the lots yet,” said Christi Reece, the listing agent for the five homes Young has planned for Desert Peach. “We’ve had delays with Xcel.”
Young is planning on building five homes at Desert Peach, and all of them will have 1,700-square feet, with three-car garages.
“The location is fantastic,” Reece said. “We’re going to build the same type of houses there that we’re building in the northeast area at Arabesque and Sunset Valley.”
If North Peak can close on the lots by the end of the month and get the homes started before winter, they should be finished by February or March 2022. Four other builders will also be building homes in the neighborhood.
Another nearby subdivision, Vista Mesa, is currently in review with the Mesa County Planning Department. The 8.99 acre parcel currently has one house on it, along with some fields, but the owner of the property is proposing to build 40 residential lots.
Palisades View Subdivision is also in early stages of review with the county planning department, and it includes two parcels of land for a combined area of 21 acres. As it currently stands, the proposal is for 75 lots, with lot sizes ranging from 7,000 to 12,000 square feet.
All three of these subdivisions are urban developments, and they will include curbs, gutters and sidewalks in the neighborhood. Clifton Water and Clifton Sanitation will provide water and sewer services.
In anticipation of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plans to rebuild Highway 6 through Clifton, the county has issued a contract for design to complete First Street between F Road and Front Street adjacent to Peach Tree Shopping Center. The project just went out for design, so it could be well into next year before anything gets built.
Ed Lenhart with JCI Construction has submitted a proposal of a residential project of 15 lots on a 2 1/2 acre parcel of land adjoining the First Street project. JCI built the extremely popular (and quick to sell) Sagewood Estates in Clifton about three years ago.
Palisade Legends, which is an upscale, cottage-size home subdivision featuring modern industrial homes and high amenities on D 1/2 Road east of 33 Road, is working on phase 2 construction, where all the homes are under contract with a letter of intent. A few homes in phases 3 and 4 are also under contract, but there are 11 homes still available.
In addition to the Arby’s Restaurant, which is under construction near F Road and the Interstate 70 Business Loop, there is also a Freddy’s Restaurant and a nearby car wash planned for the same area.
The Mesa County Libraries Foundation is currently raising funds for the Clifton branch of the Mesa County Library. The library purchased land for the new branch in 2017, and is currently working on the design of the new building, which is anticipated to be around 20,000 square feet. The Clifton branch is the second-busiest library in the Mesa County system, and the new library would also have community rooms. Construction of the new building could start in the spring of 2022.