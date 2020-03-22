New construction is nice, but families who are looking for a lot of space, both inside and out, might find that new construction is simply too expensive. With new prices coming in at $230 per square foot for upper-end homes, $185 per square foot for lower entry homes and $156 per square foot for some duplex properties, any home that costs $138 per square foot deserves a careful consideration from buyers, especially when it offers so much more than an affordable price per square foot, like this week’s unique property.
The home at 3333 Music Lane offers an outstanding value to prospective buyers, with four bedrooms and three and a half baths in more than 3,100 square feet. It’s also sitting on a third-acre lot with mature landscape, fencing all around, and beautiful outdoor living spaces.
The home is in the Northridge neighborhood, which is accessed via a side street near First and Patterson. The Northridge area features quiet streets and cul-de-sacs, and it’s amazing how remote and non-urban it feels, in spite of the fact that St. Mary’s hospital is less than half a mile from the neighborhood.
The home is a two-story home with a basement, and all the rooms are spacious and bright. It also has plenty of closets and storage space, so stocking up for emergencies or unexpected quarantines won’t leave homeowners wondering where to store a dozen cans of soup or a few extra packs of sanitizing wipes.
Built in 1981, the home has had just one owner, who meticulously maintained the home and the yard, and who also updated the kitchen and all the bathrooms within the last decade.
The main floor has a formal dining room in the front of the house and a huge kitchen with a butcher block island, an informal eat-in area and large pantry storage closets with slide-out shelving and drawers. The living room is also on the main floor, and it includes a wall of shelving and storage cabinets with a gas fireplace, along with a great wall of windows and sliding glass door that leads to the back yard.
Upstairs, the home has three more bedrooms, including the master suite, and two bathrooms. The two non-master bedrooms are large, with big windows and large closets with closet organizers. The master bedroom is even larger, with a five-piece bath with grab bars in the tub, a closet in the bedroom and an even larger closet off the bath.
There are some wonderful spaces and rooms in the basement, including a huge room that’s been turned into a crafting space, complete with good lighting, a long work bench, along with lots of drawers and cabinetry. There’s also a separate storage room, a cubby storage/secret closet under the stairs, a full bath, a piano nook with an antique player piano that comes with the home, and a fourth bedroom with an egress window.
The home has baseboard hot water heat, which produces quiet, comfortable heat that doesn’t dry the air, and two Breezaire cooling units on the roof. All the windows are double pane.
Outside, the front is nicely landscaped, with plants around the front porch that are already turning green and vibrant. The back yard has huge shade trees, a large flagstone patio area, and a big composite deck. There’s also a garden area across the back of the property, and a concealed potting area, with outside storage shelves and two compost bins. The neighborhood HOA allows homeowner to store RVs, and although this house doesn’t currently have an RV parking area, it would be easy to create one that followed the HOA’s guidelines.
Jay Felhauer with RE/MAX Two Rivers is listing this great family home for $429,900.