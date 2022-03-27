Home construction is underway at Aspen Leaf, a small, 18-home subdivision in the north area off G Road near 25 1/2. There are just a handful of builders working in the subdivision, including Greg and Jenna Dahl with Dahl Built, who purchased six lots in the subdivision.
Two of the Dahl Built homes are complete, sold and occupied by happy homeowners. Another finished Dahl Built home recently went under contract, two are under construction but not yet listed, while this week’s unique property at 715 Lime Creek Road, is nearing completion and available for sale.
Like all Dahl Built homes, the home is unique and one-of-a-kind, from the exterior and interior finishes to the floor plan, colors and style. Outside, the home has a combination of colors and textures, with stucco, masonite siding and brick. Inside, the home has cool, modern colors and clean, simple design styles.
Certain Dahl Built features that people have come to expect, however, are included, like the walk-in closets with built-in shelving in all of the the bedrooms, the highly functional laundry room, and the gas fire pit in the back yard.
The ranch-style home has a great flow, with an open floor plan that includes a large great room on the back of the house. The kitchen is the true heart of the home, and it has an island sink, quartz countertop, gorgeous custom light fixtures, lots of cabinetry and countertops, and a walk-in pantry that will have butcher block counters and room for a wine fridge.
The home has plenty of windows in the living room and a sliding glass door that opens to the covered patio. Although it’s not installed yet, there will be a gas fire pit off the patio, which has a tongue-in-groove ceiling and a fabulous view of Colorado National Monument.
The home has four bedrooms, two of which are near the front of the house, where there’s also a full bath with double sinks. The fourth bedroom is off the great room, as is a guest half-bath and the laundry room. The laundry room has great storage space, as well as room for hanging clothes when they’re pulled from the dryer, which is always a plus for a busy family.
the master suite is on the opposite side of the house. The master suite has extra-wide doorways and a walk-in, no-lip shower in the master bath to make aging-in-place an easier transition. The master closet is large, with lots of built-in shelving. A high transom window in the bedroom lets in plenty of light and sunshine, without showing off the view of the home next door.
Outside, the home has some great features, including a large side yard that provides room for large RV parking. The corner lot is next to the perimeter walking trail in the neighborhood. There are great views of Colorado National Monument from the back of the house, and even if the nearby vacant land is ever subdivided, an irrigation ditch will keep the two neighborhoods separate and the views intact.
When completed, the home will have a four-foot perimeter fence in back that will also enable homeowners to continue enjoying the monument views. Front yard landscaping is included, and the home has pressurized irrigation water.
The Danny Kuta team with RE/MAX 4000 is listing this Dahl Built home, which should be complete by mid-April, for $675,888.