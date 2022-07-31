The Desert Peach subdivision has been a long-anticipated, highly popular housing development project in eastern Clifton. Located just off 33 Road, Desert Peach is close to Palisade, shopping on 32 Road, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and falls within the Palisade High School boundaries, which boasts the only international baccalaureate program in the Grand Valley.

The subdivision is also close to Downtown Palisade, festivals, riverfront walking trails, restaurants and vineyards. The Palisade Plunge and Powderhorn are also close by, and the Grand Mesa is only 45 minutes away. Moab is also not too far of a drive, offering many opportunities to explore and connect with the local community and get outdoors. Desert Peach is surrounded by glistening verdant green fields of farmland and has stunning views of Mt. Garfield and the Bookcliffs.