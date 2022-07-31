Photo credit: Matt Peterson Desert Peach is a very quiet subdivision that would be great for retirees, single people or young couples who want to live the Palisade lifestyle without having to pay the high cost of living in Palisade.
Photo credit: Matt Peterson These are low-maintenance homes that are energy-efficient with features including LED lighting, custom light fixtures, granite and quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and luxury vinyl planking flooring.
Photo credit: Matt Peterson The homes are built using durable materials and range from 1,500-2,000 square feet, and the prices of the homes range from $450,000-$530,000.
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley The Desert Peach homes are primarily built from stucco, which is great for the hot and dry Grand Valley climate.
Photo credit: Matt Peterson The Desert Peach homes are open concept with modern finishes, tiled backsplashes, soft-closing cabinetry and the ability to do gas or electric stove ranges.
Photo credit: Matt Peterson The convenient location and the amazing mountain views are what truly make this lovely subdivision shine.
The Desert Peach subdivision has been a long-anticipated, highly popular housing development project in eastern Clifton. Located just off 33 Road, Desert Peach is close to Palisade, shopping on 32 Road, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and falls within the Palisade High School boundaries, which boasts the only international baccalaureate program in the Grand Valley.
The subdivision is also close to Downtown Palisade, festivals, riverfront walking trails, restaurants and vineyards. The Palisade Plunge and Powderhorn are also close by, and the Grand Mesa is only 45 minutes away. Moab is also not too far of a drive, offering many opportunities to explore and connect with the local community and get outdoors. Desert Peach is surrounded by glistening verdant green fields of farmland and has stunning views of Mt. Garfield and the Bookcliffs.
Alta Home Builders, one of five builders developing in the area, has 14 homes to build. The other three builders are North Peak, Inc., Northern Builders, LLC, TreyTyn Homes and Walterscheid Homes. There are 34 total homes being built, and Alta Home Builders plans to work on building homes in the subdivision for the next year. The beauty of this location is that it is quiet, bordered by farmland, and the homes are on larger lots that are around .19-.26 of an acre, with the majority around .21 acres. The homes are built using durable materials and range from 1,500-2,000 square feet, and the prices of the homes range from $450,000-$530,000.
The homes are primarily built from stucco, which is great for the hot and dry Grand Valley climate. The exterior materials vary depending on the homeowner’s preferences, but these are low-maintenance homes that are energy-efficient with features including LED lighting, custom light fixtures, granite and quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and luxury vinyl planking flooring. They are typically three-bedroom or four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, but this depends on the floorplan and size of the home.
Since the foundation is the first and most important part of the house, Alta Home Builders is utilizing engineered foundations in Desert Peach and installing fiber mesh in the stucco, taking it seriously when it comes to the bones and the quality of the home. Desert Peach is a very quiet subdivision that would be great for retirees, single people or young couples who want to live the Palisade lifestyle without having to pay the high cost of living in Palisade.
Most of the houses have space for RV parking and/or three-car garages and plenty of space for a lovely backyard with fantastic views. The homes are open concept with modern finishes, tiled backsplashes, soft-closing cabinetry and the ability to do gas or electric stove ranges. However, the convenient location and the amazing mountain views are what truly make this lovely subdivision shine. Desert Peach is a great subdivision that allows people to feel as if they are living out in the country while also being close to everything Palisade and the Grand Valley have to offer.
The homes are being listed by Reece Stanley with The Christi Reece Group and Nicole Bernal Ruiz with Robinson and Co Realty.