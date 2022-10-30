Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions This beautiful Redlands home, located in the desirable Redlands Mesa subdivision, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,452 square feet and a third of an acre.
Here is a beautiful Redlands property with amazing views and a stunning home in the desirable Redlands Mesa subdivision. Featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,452 square feet and a third of an acre, 366 High Desert Road offers close access to the Colorado National Monument, Downtown Grand Junction amenities, schools, parks and the Redlands Mesa Golf Course.
The home has a grand entryway and a front patio space where one can enjoy coffee in the morning, and the foyer features soaring ceilings. Each room includes arched walkways that flow from room to room and make the home feel open and spacious.
The expansive family room has a stone-built gas fireplace and lovely hardwood flooring. From the family room lies the marvelous kitchen, which includes granite countertops and a stone structure, an island with plenty of storage, a hooded electric range stove, a giant walk-in pantry, lovely tiled backsplash, under-cabinet lighting and a breakfast bar.
Adjacent sits a breakfast nook surrounded by wide windows that leads into the large living room, which accesses the gorgeous walk-out patio. There is a formal dining room with mountain views, as well as a wet bar with a wine fridge, wine rack, glass storage, sink and cabinet space.
The work-from-home dream office includes built-in shelves for one’s own personal library, as well as large windows and exposed ceiling detailing. The luxurious primary bedroom has a lounge area, plush carpet, patio access, a walk-in closet and a beautiful stone gas fireplace. Nearby is the stunning primary five-piece bathroom, featuring a jetted tub with windows, a double vanity and a walk-in shower.
The two guest bedrooms include a spacious four-piece Jack-and-Jill bathroom with a tiled shower and double vanity, and across the hall lies a flex space that was built as a home theater. The laundry room includes a sink and plenty of storage, and the three-car garage has ample storage. The home boasts numerous windows to bring in natural light, and there is a half bath for guests.
Outdoors comprises low-maintenance xeriscaping, abundant patio space, a built-in grill and fire pit, a serene small pond with a stone water feature, garden boxes and a separate hot tub patio to unwind after a long day. The sprawling patio spaces can be enjoyed in sun or shade, and the breathtaking views of the Grand Mesa and Mt. Garfield make this property a must-see.
This amazing property is listed at $1,165,000 by Summer Olsen with The Christi Reece Group.