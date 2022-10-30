Here is a beautiful Redlands property with amazing views and a stunning home in the desirable Redlands Mesa subdivision. Featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,452 square feet and a third of an acre, 366 High Desert Road offers close access to the Colorado National Monument, Downtown Grand Junction amenities, schools, parks and the Redlands Mesa Golf Course.

The home has a grand entryway and a front patio space where one can enjoy coffee in the morning, and the foyer features soaring ceilings. Each room includes arched walkways that flow from room to room and make the home feel open and spacious.

Tags

Recommended for you