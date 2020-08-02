Downtown living doesn’t have to mean buying an older home that you have to renovate or that you hope the previous string of owners maintained and updated safely and correctly. There’s a new type of product at Lowell Village, a downtown redevelopment project that includes 36 brand new townhomes in a well-designed urban environment.
The homes at Lowell Village enjoy a modern, clean look and a tidy, compact design that makes great use of every available space. They also have detached garages with a flexible space above the garage that can be tailored to every buyer’s needs. Some of the townhomes will have two-car garages, while others will be extra-large one-car garages.
The open floor plan on the first level, as well as the tall ceilings and large windows that flood the homes with natural light, give the homes a spacious feel. The kitchens have plenty of cabinetry and counter space, with bar seating that can accommodate four bar stools. There’s also a large walk-in pantry that gives the home even more storage. An exterior door leads from the dining area to the private outdoor courtyard space that leads to the garage.
In the three-bedroom models, the second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath with double sinks and a laundry closet. There’s also an open area near the stairs that perfect for a small desk or a reading chair. In the two bedroom homes, the second floor has one large bedroom, the same full bath with double sinks, and a generously proportioned laundry room. The two bedroom models have the same flex space near the stairway. The third floor of both the two and three-bedroom homes has a large bedroom, plenty of windows and a full bath with double sinks.
Buyers are welcome to make interior choices when they sign a contract before the unit is finished. To help buyers not become mired down in the details of choosing every doorknob and light switch, there are 12 different finish packages from which to choose various options for cabinetry, flooring, lighting, countertops and other finishes.
All of the townhomes have large, covered front porches that are big enough for a swing or a small cafe table and a couple of chairs. The courtyard area between the home and the garage is also big enough to store bikes, have a barbecue grill or maybe a lounge chair.
The flex space above the garages is 400 square feet, and is accessed by an exterior staircase on the end townhome units or a exterior door at the back of the garage on the interior units. The flexible space is unfinished at the base townhome price, but they are plumbed for a full bathroom and a small kitchenette. They would make a great in-law, adult child or guest studio apartments, or they would also make great studios or home offices. They wouldn’t make a great bedroom for the three-year old twins, since there’s no direct access from the townhome. The flex space has two large windows to bring in natural light and to enjoy the views.
Lowell Village isn’t simply a townhome development; the name includes the word village for a reason. When finished, the development will include lawn areas adjacent to the former school building that fronts Seventh Street, as well as community garden areas, a greenhouse, and an open air plaza. The former school building will also get renovated, but the final configuration and use has yet to be determined.
With front porches on every home, the developer hopes that Lowell Village will be a community where people make connections, enjoy the walkability of the downtown area and form a little urban village of friends and neighbors.
Lowell Village is a metro district, and is taxed differently than typical suburban developments. The metro district taxes will be about $3,300 annually, but those taxes will cover amenities and services that are typically handled by the HOA, such as exterior maintenance, trash, recycling, landscape, community garden upkeep and snow removal. There are no HOA dues.
The first four townhomes at Lowell Village are complete and sold, with homeowners who have moved into three of them. The fourth one will be used as a model home for the development.
The builder is waiting on final approval from the city for the next phase of construction, which includes all of the other infrastructure and townhomes.
Christi Reece with the Christy Reece Group is taking reservations on the next seven units, which are expected to be complete in about a year. Prices are expected to be upwards of $350,000.