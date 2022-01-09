Those who are looking for a enough land to raise some 4H animals, operate a hobby farm or start a boutique agricultural endeavor may want to take a closer look at this week’s unique property at 3139 B 1/2 Road on East Orchard Mesa. The property, which includes five irrigated acres, also has a home with more than 2,000 square feet and several outbuildings.
Even better? It’s priced at $515,000, which makes it a possibility for a wider variety of buyers than most small acreage estates.
The house was built in 1950, and it has many of the original finishes, including some original metal kitchen cabinets with an authentic farmhouse sink, built-in nooks and cabinetry, and hardwood floor in some of the common rooms.
Because the house was built as a farmhouse, it’s got some fabulous utilitarian features, like a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink. There’s a built-in shelf area next to the front door, which has probably been the mail depository for several previous owners.
The home has a circular floor plan, flowing from the entry to the living area in one direction and to the laundry area in another. The kitchen is through the laundry area.
The kitchen is small, but functional, and the kitchen also has a 1950s-era Maytag stove that is works beautifully. There’s a small eating space for two in the kitchen, as well as a built-in corner hutch for dishes. There’s a window over the sink that frames nearby Mt. Garfield.
The dining room is off the kitchen, and it’s big enough for a large table, a china cabinet and maybe even an upright piano. Two bedrooms can be accessed off the dining room, and there’s also a large doorway back into the living room. There’s a jack and jill bathroom in between the bedrooms.
On the other side of the living room, a short hallway leads to a master or guest suite, which has its own rear entrance, as well as a bedroom, sitting area and a full bath.
Outside, the property has a lot of potential. The four outbuildings are older, but they include two storage sheds, a chicken coop with extra storage and a potting shed, and a large shop with two one-car doors. There’s also a separately fenced, irrigated pasture, a fenced garden area, a pond, and lots of established trees that give the property the feeling of being in a forest. There are plenty of shady outdoor places for summertime parties. The front yard is fenced, and surrounded by lilac bushes.
The property is zoned AFT, although new owners could build one more house on the property. The closest high density subdivision is a couple of miles from the property, so neighbors also value privacy and an agricultural setting.
The house has been used as a vacation rental, and it’s relatively easy to separate into two spaces, with the back guest suite as one space and the remainder of the house as a second space. A locking door separates the two areas. New owners who love the area and the lot, but who would also like a brand new home at some point could live in the older home while they design the new one, build the new home in the pasture and turn the original house back into a vacation rental, if they wanted to generate a little income.
The sellers would be willing to leave most of the furniture and appliances in the house, including a newer stackable washer and dryer, and a leather chair in the living room that fits the farmhouse feel of the house.
Niki Yenter-Przystup with the VCK Group at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is listing this rural property.