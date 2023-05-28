Photo credit: Troy Behrens Downstairs is an entertainment space with extra storage behind the bar. The most unique feature of this property is the hidden entries, which are in the office, primary suite and downstairs.
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Located at 712 Round-Up Drive, this property includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,264 square feet, a three-car garage with RV parking and more than a third of an acre of land.
Photo credit: Troy Behrens Outdoors lies a sprawling covered patio with room to enjoy the spectacular views, in-ground pool and hot tub.
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Beautiful panoramic mountain vistas encompass this spectacular property, which is also in a quiet neighborhood.
Here is a hidden gem in the Redlands that is secluded yet close to everything Grand Junction has to offer.
Located at 712 Round-Up Drive, this property includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,264 square feet, a three-car garage with RV parking and more than a third of an acre of land. Beautiful panoramic mountain vistas encompass this spectacular property, which is also in a quiet neighborhood.