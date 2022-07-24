Located at 1816 M ¾ Rd, this stunning custom-built Fruita gem features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,587 square feet with almost six acres of land. Encompassed by gorgeous mountain vistas, the home has a wraparound front porch, great for watching sunsets or enjoying the peaceful scenery and open space. Professional landscaping, high-end finishes and lovely personal touches make this an incredible Fruita property.

Right away, walking into the home flaunts vaulted ceilings, many windows and an open yet structured space. To the left is a room that could be used as an office, play room or music room. Straight ahead, a spacious living room with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring and a distinctive wood-burning fireplace has something completely unique – firepole access.