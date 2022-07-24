Located at 1816 M ¾ Rd, this stunning custom-built Fruita gem features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,587 square feet with almost six acres of land. Encompassed by gorgeous mountain vistas, the home has a wraparound front porch, great for watching sunsets or enjoying the peaceful scenery and open space. Professional landscaping, high-end finishes and lovely personal touches make this an incredible Fruita property.
Right away, walking into the home flaunts vaulted ceilings, many windows and an open yet structured space. To the left is a room that could be used as an office, play room or music room. Straight ahead, a spacious living room with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring and a distinctive wood-burning fireplace has something completely unique – firepole access.
Wide windows offer amazing views of the Bookcliffs, and down the hall leads to access to the patio and the humongous kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with a sink and storage and a nearby walk-in pantry with a sliding barn door.
Across the kitchen sits a cozy room that can be used as a reading room, office or game room with patio access, and to the left, a formal dining room with patio access presents panoramic views of the land. Down another hall by the living room are a two-piece bathroom; the laundry room, which has a sink for washing delicates; outdoor access and the spacious three-car garage.
Returning to the foyer, a staircase leads to the upper level of the home. A large guest bedroom heads into a tiled Jack-and-Jill bathroom containing a walk-in shower with tiled backsplash and a toiletries nook, two separate vanities and storage space, and the bathroom flows into another large guest bedroom with mountain vistas.
Farther down the hall goes to a room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom, which has firepole access. Down the hall opens into a large space equipped with a kitchenette that could be used as a game room, family room or mother-in-law suite.
Next to the stairs on the upper level is the master bedroom, which includes a balcony, where one can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning and watch the sun rise over the mountaintops, and a walk-in closet offers plenty of storage space. Attached is the master bathroom, which contains a walk-in shower with dual showerheads, tiled backsplash and glass toiletry shelves.
The outside is just as splendid as the inside of the home, with expansive stretches of land teeming with potential to keep animals, use as farmland, create an orchard or start a vineyard.
This beautiful country property is listed at $1,199,000 by Anna Martin with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.