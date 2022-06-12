Here is an enchanting home in the North with beautiful landscaping, remarkable location and intriguing layout. This opulent property includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 6,834 square feet and more than an acre of land. Custom built with the ability to get creative, 653 Round Hill Drive is close to St. Mary’s, I-70, downtown Grand Junction and many gorgeous parks. Towering trees and lavish landscaping envelop the home, which includes plenty of closets and nooks for storage.
Built in 1983, this property has been meticulously maintained. The driveway is encircled by gorgeous landscaping, and attached to the midcentury modern home is a porte cochère. Upon entering the home, the front door contains a unique carved flower design, and a coat closet is tucked away with tile flooring and room for removing and storing shoes. Just to the left lies a spacious office with cherry cabinet built-ins and clerestory windows to bring in light by the coffered ceilings, and exposed wood beams add lovely contrast. The hallway, kitchen and living space all have beautiful cherry hardwood flooring and cabinets, and to the right of the entryway lies a spacious butler’s closet with a half bathroom. Following the hallway opens into a breathtaking kitchen with Viking appliances, marble countertops, a butcher’s block, a dining island with storage and a variety of cabinet and drawer built-ins.
Adjacent lies a cozy living room featuring a wet bar with granite countertops, a home-wide sound system and an attached dog room with huge windows, tile flooring and a door leading outside. Near the living room are the formal dining and living rooms, which feature stained cherry ceilings, walk-out patio access and a brick-built gas fireplace. This space leads into a tranquil, tiled dry sauna and plant room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and down the hall is a massive library with vaulted ceilings and a sun room.
Straight from the library lies the master bedroom, which features clerestory windows, high ceilings and two massive closets. From here lies a gorgeous master bathroom with marble countertops, two separate vanities and a double-headed custom-tiled shower. Next to the master bedroom lies an open fitness space with mirrors and direct patio access; however, the space could also be used as a nursery and would work well for young families. Down the hall leads to a sound-proofed music studio that is perfect for band or music lessons, and a stunning game room with a wet bar, plenty of windows and patio access makes for a great entertainment space.
Returning to the kitchen leads to downstairs and upstairs access, and the upstairs features a charming living area as well as two guest bedrooms, each with their own vanity and reading nook and two four-piece tiled bathrooms. There is access to the oversized two-car garage, and downstairs are two more guest bedrooms with attached sun rooms, vanities and a four-piece tiled bathroom. Across the hall is the large laundry room, which has a pantry that can be used for tool storage or a wine cellar and outdoor access.
Outside the laundry room is an equipment shed that could serve as a workshop. The walk-out patio has plenty of entry points and is exquisite, presenting strung up lights to make a statement at night as well as beautiful landscaping and a large gated pond with a bridge. The property also features a basketball court and a detached four-car garage with a workshop.
This captivating property is listed at $1.2 million by Christi Reece with The Christi Reece Group.