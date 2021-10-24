Farmhouse style remains wildly popular throughout the country and in Western Colorado, and it’s often used with new home construction. This week’s unique property offers potential buyers the opportunity to not simply buy a house in suburbia that’s got a few farmhouse elements, but to actually buy an old farmhouse that’s been cherished and well-loved throughout its life.
Built in 1889, and remodeled several times since then, the property at 2024 L Road includes the 2,900-square foot house with four bedrooms and two baths, 13 irrigated acres with a headgate and 15 shares of irrigation water, a small orchard of apples and peaches, corrals, a chicken coop, a barn, several storage sheds, a detached four-car garage and plenty of character and history.
The house has been remodeled and updated, especially in the rooms that matter, like the bathrooms and kitchen. Doorways have been enlarged to give the home a more open feel, and closets have been added to give more storage. The floorplan and the old-fashioned charm of the place haven’t changed much in a hundred years.
The front door opens to an entryway between the living room and the dining room. The living room is large and bright, with two big picture windows on opposite sides of the room and a wood-burning stove. There’s a front sunroom/office on the south side of the living room, with even more windows and cozy charm. The dining room, on the other side of the living room is large enough to accommodate a table set for 10, a piano and several china cabinets without feeling crowded, making it the perfect place to host holiday meals.
The kitchen was last remodeled about 20 years ago, and it has clean and light wooden cabinetry, a bar area large enough for three seats, an informal dining nook, along with plenty of work spaces, countertops and cabinetry. Although the dishwasher and fridge are newer, the stove is a beautiful old propane stove, with double ovens and warming drawers and a griddle in the middle of the four burners. Not only is it a work of art deco, it functions deliciously, too.
There’s also a highly functional back entry off the kitchen, with a walk-in pantry on one side, and a large appliance area on the other side that’s big enough for the washer and dryer, a spare freezer and the water heater. There’s also a full bathroom with double sinks off the kitchen, and a family room/office/exercise room also on the first floor.
A stairway with the original wooden bannister leads to the bedrooms upstairs. Originally, the home had five upstairs bedrooms and one tiny bathroom, but a more recent owner converted one of the bedrooms into a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and a large soaker tub. The tiny old bath became a linen closet. The master bedroom is on the south side of the house, and it has a wall of closets, as well as a bay window. There are three other bedrooms upstairs. A bonus loft area gives the home more flexible space.
Outside, the home has a wraparound porch at the back entry that wraps around to the eastern side of the house, making it a great place to escape from the heat of the setting sun in the summertime. There’s a small fenced yard area for dogs or small children, and a larger yard area full of established landscaping that includes flowering shrubs, lawn and trees.
The garage is next to the old barn, and behind them both are various pens, corrals, sheds and outbuildings that have been used over the years for 4H animals, chicken coops and other projects. There’s plenty of room for equipment storage, and the irrigated pasture has historically been planted in hay. The first cutting last year produced more than 400 bales of hay, and more than 800 bales in three cuttings. The current owner has honeybees on the property, on the far north side of the pasture. The owner sold approximately $1,000 worth of honey from her bees.
The Joe Reed Team is listing this unique Grand Valley home for $992,024.