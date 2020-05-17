Sometimes buyers might have a little hesitation buying a home in a brand new neighborhood, especially if they plan to have that home for a few decades. Will the neighborhood look as good in 20 years as it does right now? Will the HOA do what it’s supposed to do to maintain property values?
At the Village at Country Creek in Fruita, a 55+ development that has been built in slow, deliberate phases since 1999, buyers don’t have to worry that their investment won’t retain its value. They can see what the first homes built more than 20 years ago look like, they can see how the HOA maintains the grounds, the common areas, the community center, the RV parking area and the exterior of the homes, and they can have confidence that their new home will offer them the maintenance-free living they want, with property values that will appreciate.
Bonnie Walker with Sandstone Realty has been working with the developer and builder of the project, John Moir and Sunshine Development, for more than two decades as the listing agent for all new homes. Because she’s at the model home in the neighborhood every day, and she is the agent who sold them their home, most existing homeowners choose to have Walker list their homes when they decide to sell.
Right now, Walker has two existing homes in the neighborhood, a three-bedroom, two-bath single family home that was built in 2006 at 832 Alyssum Court for $360,000, and a two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on Primrose that was built in 1998 for $275,000. The home on Alyssum Court has a video tour available. Both homes are in areas that have established landscaping, with large shade trees to make it both attractive and cooler when homeowners go for a walk, and it’s the type of neighborhood where lots of homeowners go for a walk.
There are also new homes available in the neighborhood, with four available in the fifth phase of construction, and the sixth phase currently being planned. The four homes in phase five are currently in the framing stage and will be left as they are until a prospective buyer signs a purchase agreement to allow the buyer to make decisions regarding colors and finishes.
The four available homes are all duplex-style townhomes arranged around a driveway that is shared by four homeowners. It’s a layout that Moir has been using in the neighborhood for years, and that works well for homeowners, giving them a sense of privacy within their home, but also enabling them to have a great sense of community when they walk out the door.
Two townhomes in the fifth phase have recently gone under contract, as prices are expected to rise for all phase six construction.
All the homes at the Village at Country Creek have been built with energy efficiency in mind. Moir has used several different, innovative heating and cooling products aimed at keeping utility costs low and easily managed by seniors. The newest homes feature a Fujitsu mini-split heat pump, which are quiet, highly-rated, and work to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
In normal, pre-shelter-at-home Coronavirus conditions, the neighborhood had many community gatherings and made great use of the community building in the center of the neighborhood. A typical calendar of events at the center include exercise classes every weekday morning at 7 a.m., with line dancing, pool playing, card playing, craft clubs, book clubs, dominoes groups, support groups, bingo players and memoir writers gathering on a weekly basis. Because of the current conditions, all groups have been cancelled, but neighbors are still enjoying the walking paths that run throughout the neighborhood.
The HOA at the Village at Country Creek takes care of all snow removal, as well as landscape, exterior maintenance of the homes, exterior maintenance of the fences and common area maintenance, which includes the walking trails, the RV parking and the community center.
Bonnie Walker with Sandstone Real Estate is listing the two existing homes, as well as the four available townhomes and all planned new construction.