COVID-19 has caused many activities in the world to pause, but both construction activity and real estate sales continued in Fruita.
“We got our first spec under contract a few weeks ago,” said Wendi Gechter with BOA Builders and eXp Realty, who is selling both homes and lots at Oak Creek Estates. “About 50 percent of the lots are being built on; it’s going well. In this price range, people are still looking.”
Oak Creek Estates is a brand new, 27-lot subdivision in Fruita off 18 1/2 Road that was developed by BOA Builders. Although home prices vary, depending on the size, the amenities and the finishes, most homes in the neighborhood will most likely be priced between $400,000 and $500,000. In addition to BOA Builders, Alta Homes, Titus Construction and Treytyn Homes are also building in the neighborhood.
The city of Fruita is making improvements along 18 1/2 Road and adding sidewalk so that students will be able to walk to the brand new Monument Ridge Elementary School from Brandon Estates, as well as other nearby neighborhoods. The school, which is directly across 18 1/2 Road from Oak Creek Estates, should be complete in July and ready to greet new students in the fall semester.
Garden Estates is a small, 15-lot subdivision on the south side of Interstate 70 where developer Senergy Builders has sold 11 of the lots to other builders. Roads and sidewalks are both finished, and home construction could start sometime later in June. On a larger adjacent parcel of land, Senergy is also developing Cider Mill, a 37-lot subdivision that will have access off Kaley Street. That development is still in early stages with the Fruita planning department, and Darin Carei with Senergy doesn’t expect construction to happen for at least a year.
Construction should happen much sooner for the final four solar-powered homes that Senergy will build at Legacy, which is off Pine Street. The single family homes will look similar to the townhomes that were also built by Senergy at Legacy, and Carei is hoping to be able to offer them for less than $300,000. Home construction could start in June, and will take approximately 120 to 150 days.
Alta Homebuilders is also hoping to start a duplex-style townhome in the Gewont neighborhood soon, with prices below $300,000. Alta is prepared to build the units as spec homes, but they are also available for build-to-suit.
The city of Fruita adopted its new comprehensive plan in February, 2020, and the city planning department is now working to update all of its codes. The purpose of the new codes would be to help the city retain its small town character while allowing and encouraging growth.
“The comp plan isn’t just a reflection of Fruita from a growth and development viewpoint,” said Dan Caris, planning and development director, “but is a document that’s specific to the preservation of our values. We want to diversify housing, and have a sustainable community with a vibrant economy.”
One of those favorite small-town summer activities in Fruita, the Fruita Farmers Market, is scheduled to begin on June 27. The market is moving from Civic Center Park to Reed Park, which is about two blocks south of the civic center on Elm Street. Reed Park offers a better opportunity to spread out vendors and practice social distancing. It also allows for curbside pickup.
There are a few larger neighborhoods currently in planning stages with the city of Fruita that may help diversify the types of new housing available in Fruita, as well as add houses with prices that are more attainable. Real Estate Weekly will provide updates as the plans become solid and dates are in place to start construction.
For other housing options in Fruita, check out the available listings on page XXX.