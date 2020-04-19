Due to the cost of land, the cost of material and labor, the number of new neighborhoods that have come to the area in the last few years, as well as the desirability of the area, Fruita is becoming one of the Grand Valley’s more expensive places to live. Most of the recent new home subdivisions in Fruita feature homes that are well above the median price of housing, which could be disappointing for someone who needs to be in Fruita, but who also needs housing that’s more affordable.
This week’s unique property at 510 Vermont Lane in Fruita is priced at $259,900, making it slightly less than the year-to-date median price of housing in the Grand Valley, which is $270,000. It’s also a nice, compact size of 1,480 square feet. That size might not work for a family of six, but it could be perfect for empty nesters, singles, small families or anyone else who doesn’t want to pay for rooms in a house that no one ever uses.
The home was built in 1997, but has been maintained and remodeled since then. There’s a tile entry at the front door, which leads to an open living area that features a vaulted ceiling and engineered hardwood flooring that extends down the hallway. The living room also has a large bay window that let in plenty of natural light.
An oversized arched doorway leads to the dining room, which is open to the kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining area have tile flooring that matches the tile in the entryway. A small bar peninsula separates the kitchen from the dining area, giving the home a cozy place for a quick breakfast or a space for supervised homework. There’s a sliding back door off the dining area that leads to the backyard patio.
The kitchen has newer cabinetry and countertops, with a large pantry. There’s a tile backsplash, and a kitchen window by the sink that looks into the backyard.
One of the bedrooms is off the living area, with a double door that suggests it could be a nice home office for those who don’t need all the bedrooms.
The master suite has a large closet with a window in the walk-in closet. The four-piece bath has double sinks and a newer tile floor.
The laundry room leads to the two-car garage.
The home has electric baseboard heat and evaporative cooling.
Outside, the home has irrigation water and an underground sprinkler system. The landscape in front includes a large shade tree and lawn. The backyard features a Trex patio and lawn. Landscape is minimal, although the healthy state of the lawn and the presence of irrigation water could be an open invitation to anyone who wants to create their own backyard oasis.
The home is in the Maple Grove subdivision, which is just north of Ottley (K Road) and west of Maple (17 1/2 Road), putting it within walking distance to Shelledy Elementary School, Fruita Middle School, the Fruita Community Center and downtown.
Debbie Dietmeyer with the Grand Valley Real Estate Group is listing this great starter home and has an online tour of the home at grandvalleyrealestategroup.com. Look for the virtual tour tab on the home page.