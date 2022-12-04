Photo credit: Matt Peterson, Grand Mesa Media The massive master suite highlights accents and modern lights, and the master bathroom boasts motion-sensored, under-cabinet lights, a dressing table and a spacious walk-in closet.
Garden Vine, a new subdivision located in the desirable North area, comprises beautiful homes that combine contemporary style, low-maintenance, efficiency and elegant, livable design that emphasizes various textures and contrasting colors.
Located a short drive from Highway 6&50, Garden Vine provides convenience, quiet and close access to I-70, both major hospitals, mountain biking trails, Canyon View Park, Mesa Mall, City Market and other shopping and dining amenities.
With Canyon View Vineyard Church at the front and Caprock Academy at the back, this subdivision is great for raising kids or starting a family. The church has plenty of land available for Garden Vine residents to use, which is perfect for taking kids or pets to play.
Garden Vine homes can also be great investment properties. The initial property owners memorialized permission for homes to operate as short-term rentals within the covenants, a great investment for those wanting to purchase a property to generate income. The subdivision is also located in an Opportunity Zone to offer tax benefits for investors.
One of the homes, 2457 Garden Road, was featured in the Parade of Homes and is currently on the market. Built by Alta Home Builders, builder of all six homes in Garden Vine, the two-story home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and many gorgeous custom finishes.
Nicknamed “The Telluride,” 2457 Garden Road utilizes many natural materials throughout the home, such as dark knotty alder cabinetry, a slate electric fireplace and live edge granite slab in the kitchen countertops.
Many impressive modern touches adorn the home, such as a touchscreen stove and touchless kitchen faucet. There are other features such as under-cabinet lighting and an eye-catching kitchen backsplash.
A flex space bedroom or office accommodates those working from home and includes room for a standing or writing desk, as well as a sliding barn door for privacy.
The massive master suite highlights accents and modern lights, and the lovely connected master bathroom boasts motion-sensored, under-cabinet lights, modern light fixtures, a tall Euro shower door, marble tile, a jewelry and makeup dressing table and a spacious walk-in closet.
Outside lies exposed aggregate concrete, a gas fire pit and a fully landscaped, private lot including low-maintenance xeriscaping that is move-in ready. Alta Home Builders utilized mixed materials to make each home unique with varying stucco shades and accent features, so although the floor plans are similar, no two homes are the same.
With programmable thermostats and LED lighting, the homes are energy-efficient and sustainable, and all the homes feature two-car garages; however, 2457 Garden Road’s garage includes wiring and a connection to charge electric vehicles.
The homes vary in size from around 1,750 to 2,100 square feet, although 2457 Garden Road is the largest at 2,028 square feet.
Displaying amazing views of the Colorado National Monument and the Bookcliffs, Garden Vine’s luxurious lock and leave homes come with so much to love at an affordable price. There are six houses total, and the last two homes will be completed early next spring.
The homes are listed in the late $500,000s and $600,000s by Nicole Bernal Ruiz with Nicole Bernal Ruiz Realty.