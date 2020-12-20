Although the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association’s annual Big Give looked a little different on the day the Salvation Army came to pick up donations, there was nothing different about the generosity of local real estate agents, title insurance companies, lenders and others involved in GJARA.
As is typical in non-pandemic year, GJARA members filled the education room with bags of toys and other gifts, fulfilling the Christmas wishes of more than 550 children and dozens of seniors.
What was different this year was the limited number of GJARA members who could come to the office to load toys onto trucks. Typically, 30 to 40 GJARA members come to form a human chain that passes bags and gifts, filling the trucks in just a few minutes. This year, there was a limit on the number of people who could participate, so those few people got to log a lot more steps on their fitness trackers. The trucks still got full.
“We’ve been able to double our efforts,” said Captain Amber West with the Grand Junction Salvation Army. “Close to 1,000 families signed up this year.”
While the need for the Salvation Army’s services has increased, it’s ability to meet the demand has been hampered by COVID-19.
“Our food drives haven’t been successful,” West said. The number of bell ringers for the Salvation Army has also decreased this year, but there is still time to volunteer, as the Salvation Army plans to have bell ringers out through Christmas Eve.