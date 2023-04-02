Photo credit: Courtesy of The Danny Kuta Team A custom garage roller door in the dining room can double the dining space, and adjacent is a walk-out patio presenting beautiful mountain vistas and multliple private balconies.
Here is a stunning modern property with sleek design and beautiful finishes nestled in the desirable Highlander subdivision. This lovely home was built by Dahl Built Homes.
Located at 699 Horizon Glen Drive, this striking property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,357 square feet and a 9,583 square foot lot.
The foyer is open and bright, with features such as kerfed doors, flush base trim and a custom garage roller door in the dining room. This detail can double the dining space, and the open floor plan flows seamlessly from room to room throughout the home.
The beautiful, luxurious kitchen is a sight to behold, with custom quartz countertops on the kitchen island, as well as a sink and extra storage.
This lovely space also boasts stainless-steel appliances, quartz backsplash, a pot filler, pendant lighting and a walk-in pantry with a wine fridge, sink and a butler’s pantry.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining space with a walk-out patio presenting beautiful mountain vistas. This is a great space for entertaining family and friends, and there are stairs leading up to one of the many private covered balconies to enjoy both sunrises and sunsets.
The living space is open and airy, boasting mountain views and an adjustable electric fireplace. Down the hall is a three-piece bathroom and a room that can be used as a library, office or extra bedroom.
There are also hidden nooks under the stairs, which are great for pets and kids. A custom mudroom is next to the spacious finished three-car garage, which also offers space for a workshop or toys.
Upstairs leads to two bedrooms that are both comfortably-sized, sharing a five-piece bathroom with views of the Bookcliffs.
On the opposite end of the hall lies the luxurious primary suite, which includes a private balcony and wide windows to pull in natural lighting.
The en-suite primary bathroom has a walk-in closet, a soaker tub with accent lighting, twin sinks and a spacious shower with a rain showerhead.
There are many beautiful finishes, details and other assets this home provides. The entire space is open with towering ceilings, surrounded by windows to capture the amazing mountain views.
This home also offers privacy and a great place for raising a family. Close to all of Grand Junction’s best outdoor recreation activities such as golfing, skiing, hiking or biking, this property offers a wonderful space for experiencing all the area has to offer.
This spectacular Dahl Built property is listed at $865,888 by The Danny Kuta Team with RE/MAX 4000, Inc.
For more information, contact The Danny Kuta Team at (970) 270-9740.