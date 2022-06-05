Here is a unique property that offers an incredible slice of country life. Located in the Northwest area on 1352 21 Road, this peaceful, secluded property features a two-level 2,948 square foot home with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 10 acres of irrigated, fenced-in land. With breathtaking mountain vistas and plenty of space for raising kids, keeping horses and more, this gorgeous home is only 10 minutes from downtown Fruita and close to Fruita schools. Just a few miles north of K Road, this property is great for having horses, growing an apple orchard, hosting an Airbnb or producing a vineyard to start a winery business.
Leading down a wide gravel driveway, the property presents towering trees and elegant landscaping along the well-maintained yard, which is nearly two acres. There is more than enough space for boat, RV and trailer parking. At the end of the driveway, an oversized two-car attached garage offers plenty of parking and storage space. The side of the home follows a long walkway that leads into the home, which features tall ceilings, stairs to the upper level and an open foyer, and hanging above is a beautiful chandelier. Near the front is a room that can be used as a home office.
Down the hall is a beautiful gourmet kitchen, complete with an island that features a glass-top stove, a sink and cabinets, a larger sink surrounded by framed windows, granite countertops, tiled flooring, stunning cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Adjacent is a small dining area that leads to the living room, which features huge windows, vaulted ceilings and an eye-catching, custom-built stone gas fireplace with an oak mantel.
A formal dining room and an open family room both present tall ceilings and large windows that brighten up the space. Nearby is a three-quarters bathroom with custom decor in the walk-in shower and wall tiles, and a spacious laundry room contains modern appliances and cabinets. There are many closets, providing more than enough storage space, as well as radiant floor heating throughout the home.
Directly upstairs is the master bedroom, which is splendid and huge. Wide windows, tall ceilings and a walk-in closet make this a dream bedroom, and the master bathroom is just as grand. Twin sinks, a jetted tub surrounded by wide windows and a walk-in, double-headed shower with body jets also present custom-made décor and allow one to truly relax and indulge in the serenity and great views. A railed balcony overlooks the living room, and the hallway leads to three large bedrooms with a full bathroom nearby featuring twin sinks, a glass-door tub and custom décor.
Outside, a beautiful covered back patio is accessed from the living room. The patio is an open space encompassed by huge trees, vast greenery and flowers, where one can enjoy quality time with family and friends. A walkway leads to a large barn, which contains a half bathroom and attached open storage space, perfect for farm equipment. Behind the barn, lush green land stretches for what seems like forever, and the surrounding magnificent mountain views make this property a must-see.
This exquisite property is listed at $1,275,000 by Debbie Thomas with DKT Realty, Inc.