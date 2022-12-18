This stunning two-story ranch home is truly one of a kind. Encompassed by beautiful mature trees for privacy, 2631 Chestnut Drive sits on more than an acre with a large home including 4,161 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Built in 1958, this property has seen many recent updates and includes an attached two-car garage, as well as a detached two-car garage. There is plenty of space for RV parking, as well as a ninja course, a chicken coop and a shed for extra storage.