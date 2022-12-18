Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Encompassed by beautiful mature trees for privacy, 2631 Chestnut Drive sits on more than an acre with a large home including 4,161 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Encompassed by beautiful mature trees for privacy, 2631 Chestnut Drive sits on more than an acre with a large home including 4,161 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
CAPTURE GRAND VALLEY
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Beautiful, open and welcoming, inside the home features a lounge area with a wet bar and a casual space to unwind at the end of the day.
CAPTURE GRAND VALLEY
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley The decks offer peace and quiet, and the upper deck provides views of the property and mountaintops.
CAPTURE GRAND VALLEY
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley Built in 1958, this property has seen many recent updates and includes an attached two-car garage, as well as a detached two-car garage.
CAPTURE GRAND VALLEY
Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley The expansive kitchen features an island, multiple sinks, multiple ovens and walk-in pantries and plenty of storage space.
CAPTURE GRAND VALLEY
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo There is plenty of space for RV parking, as well as a ninja course, a chicken coop and a shed for extra storage.
This stunning two-story ranch home is truly one of a kind. Encompassed by beautiful mature trees for privacy, 2631 Chestnut Drive sits on more than an acre with a large home including 4,161 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Built in 1958, this property has seen many recent updates and includes an attached two-car garage, as well as a detached two-car garage. There is plenty of space for RV parking, as well as a ninja course, a chicken coop and a shed for extra storage.
This property is located close to St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, I-70, downtown Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Regional Airport, making it convenient for work as well as being close to dining and shopping amenities.
Beautiful, open and welcoming, inside the home features floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden beam ceilings and skylights, and a lounge area with a wet bar offers a casual space to unwind at the end of the day.
Adjacent is the expansive living room with a gorgeous brick-surround gas fireplace, and this space is great for entertaining family and friends.
The dining room is close by, featuring a custom iron-wrought chandelier, and provides access to the sprawling deck. Open and spacious, the dining room can accommodate more than 12 people, making this a great place to host family dinners and entertain guests.
Next to the dining room is the expansive kitchen, which features an island, multiple sinks, multiple ovens and walk-in pantries and plenty of storage space.
The primary bedroom is stunning, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with a cozy gas fireplace, and there is a gorgeous oversized closet/dressing room.
The beautiful primary bathroom was recently updated with a Euro-glass steam walk-in tiled shower, a soaking tub and dual vanities with lovely rainforest green marble countertops.
The lower level, offering access to the lower decks, includes two bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom, and the family room, next to the fourth bedroom, has a wood-burning fireplace for those who prefer a more traditional touch.
The lower level also comprises the laundry room with a sink to wash clothing, a fitness room and a hobby room that can both be flex spaces.
The decks offer peace and quiet, and the upper deck provides views of the property and mountaintops. There is also a walk-out basement that makes a great game room or space for kids to play.
Since there are only two homes in the subdivision, the HOA is relaxed regarding rules and regulations.
This charming property is listed at $938,500 by Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.