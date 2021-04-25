The HBA Spring Home and Garden Expo is next weekend, offering a great opportunity to see some of the latest products, talk to home improvement experts and get some inspiration for your upcoming projects. In the past, the home improvement expo was held in March, but concerns over public health prompted the HBA to move the event to an outdoor venue at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, where concerns over lingering winter weather prompted organizers to hold the event the first weekend in May instead of the first weekend in March.
Since May is prime gardening season and the CSU Extension office is also at the fairgrounds, the extension office will have a booth manned by Master Gardiners who can answer questions about home landscapes during seasons of drought, good watering techniques and other issues for homeowners who want to make improvements to their yard and lawn areas.
Those who aren’t as excited about the start of garden and lawn care season will be happy to know they can find lawn care service providers at the expo. Some, like WD Yards, have been part of the expo for decades.
“We’re pretty excited about it this year,” said Bill Christiansen with WD Yards, which is one of the sponsors of the expo. “We’ve got a a bigger space and we’re upping the ante at our booth.”
WD Yards offers complete lawn care, weed control and soil conditioning, and because of high demand last year, it has added irrigation management to its list of services.
“We’ll take care of everything,” Christiansen said. “We start up in the spring and winterize in the fall, but we also come and do an assessment, clean the filters, turn up drip heads, adjust the timers and do sprinkler repair and tuneups.”
There will be plenty of interior and exterior home improvement companies at the expo, too, including door and window companies that can make a home’s interior more comfortable while giving a better look to the home’s exterior.
“We’ll have reps able to answer questions and schedule free in-home consultations,” said Ian Todd with Renewal by Anderson, which is the replacement division of Anderson Windows. Although some customers choose to replace all the windows in the home at one time, Renewal by Anderson does an assessment of all the windows to give customers advice about which windows should have priority due to the amount of heating and cooling energy lost by a leaky window or because the windows are simply too difficult to open and close.
“We haven’t had any problems with supply,” Todd said. “But there is so much demand that it may take a bit longer to get them installed.”
Renewal by Anderson also replaces entry and patio doors. Typical lead times vary, but can be anywhere from one to three months.
Jim Yankovich with J Lazy 3 Cabinetry typically brings a display of cabinet doors of different wood species to the home improvement expo. Yankovich builds solid wood, handcrafted custom cabinets for kitchens, bathrooms or any room in the house. He also teaches a woodworking series that takes students from the novice to the intermediate level, although he doesn’t offer the classes in the summertime.
In addition to building new cabinetry, J Lazy 3 Cabinetry can also do a re-face to put new doors on existing cabinets, if the cabinets still have good life in them. Yankovich welcomes clients who come to him with an idea sketched on the back of an envelop, and with the help of his 3D design software, he can turn a sketch into real design, which becomes a transformed home.
Miracle Method is also all about transforming a home, offering a less expensive way to refinish countertops, bathtubs, tile, fiberglass and solid surfaces.
“Sometimes, customers want an updated look and sometimes, countertops and bathtubs are simply worn,” said Robert Klein with Miracle Method. “We can give a new color, an updated look without having to tear out the old; it most cases it will be less expensive than replacement.”
The Spring Home and Garden Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday next weekend, and cost is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors (55+) and youth (13 - 18) and free for children 12 and under.