Fears of inflation and rising prices may be causing some people to wonder if now is the right time to buy a different house. If a new house could offer a hedge against inflation at the grocery store, perhaps the answer ought to be yes.
This week’s unique property at 2180 I Road is move-in ready to help buyers save money at the grocery store. The property includes a 1,900-square foot house that was built in 1994, but remodeled and updated in 2019, as well as 8.76 irrigated acres.
The acreage is a perfect urban homestead property, with a garden area that’s tidy and irrigated, and a large, irrigated back pasture that has historically produced about 800 bales of hay per year. The back pasture has an automatic gated pipe irrigation system that will stay with the property.
The property also has great spaces for animals, who will appreciate all that home-grown hay. The prettiest barn was built for horses, and it includes an office with hot and cold running water, concrete floors for easy cleaning, a tack room, a work room and four horse stalls that each have overhead lighting and a fan, with a gate that leads to private outdoor pens. Each of the stalls has a large mat over the concrete floor, both of which make it easy to clean. The barn has a rain water collection system with a rain barrel that helps to keep the garden irrigated.
Horse lovers will not only appreciate the hayfield and the barn, but also the riding arena that’s in the front of the property. There’s plenty of room to park horse trailers, so prospective buyers who want to give riding lessons have a ready-made area for clients to park.
In addition to the horse area, the property also includes some great spaces for a few cows. There are two separate large pens, and each pen has its own bunk feeders and loafing pens. A squeeze chute will stay with the property.
A third area for animals has separate outdoor pens and a simple barn with several stalls and a storage room. This area was used for 4H animals, but it could also be a great place for urban homesteaders to keep their pigs or alpacas, depending on whether they want home-grown BLTs or homegrown winter sweaters. There’s also a chicken coop with a separate run area for the chickens that’s near the horse barn.
There’s also several other covered spaces that could be great places to park equipment and a large hay storage structure.
The house has irrigated front and back yards. There’s a great courtyard in front of the house that enjoys spectacular views of Colorado National Monument and provides a great place for parties in the summer. It’s on the south side of the house, so it’s sunny and bright in the winter, but the west wing of the house keeps it shady and cooler when the sun is setting in the summertime.
The back yard is fenced, with xeric landscape and a gazebo that gives more outdoor spaces for entertaining.
The house has hardwood flooring in many of the common spaces. The kitchen, however, has tile flooring, which matches all the recent updates to the room. Those updates include beautiful knotty cabinetry, a large island with overhead lighting and seating for four, stainless steel appliances and newer countertops.
The formal dining area is large, with a patio door that leads to a great enclosed mudroom-type space that has a door to the back yard. The laundry room, which has lots of storage, is also off the dining room.
The house has two bedrooms that share a bath, as well as a master suite that has a four-piece bath. The master suite also has patio doors that open to the front courtyard, giving homeowners a great place to enjoy their morning coffee.
This property is located on I Road, close to 22 Road, just minutes away from Interstate 70 or Community Hospital. Angelina Kelleghan with Sierra Realty is listing this great urban homestead for $899,000, and is hosting an open house today, March 6, from 1 - 3 p.m.