Cynthia Castaneda posted the most closed transactions for Heiden Homes Realty in March, and Toni Heiden had the highest dollar volume in closings.
A real estate professional since 2007, Cynthia was born in Utah but brought up in beautiful Colorado.
Her desire is to help others through the challenging process of buying a home. It can be one of the most important and emotional decisions in a person's life.
When not busy working in the office or out with clients, Cynthia is working in the Nursing field, caring for a beautiful young lady named Carrie.
Cynthia’s hobbies include fishing, camping and helping the youth group and other activities that are included in her home church (Jubilee Family Church). Her faith is really important to her; it is what keeps her grounded and balanced.
Toni Heiden is the owner/broker for Heiden Homes Realty and has 45 years of experience in the Western Colorado real estate market.
Toni has been honored three times by the U.S. Commerce Association with the Best of Grand Junction Award in the Real Estate Agents and Managers category.
The award recognizes excellence in marketing and community service. Toni is active in the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction (and is past-President), a member of the Grand Junction Symphony Board of Directors and Symphony Guild, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, and a member of the Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita Chambers of Commerce.
She is also active in the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association and is chair of the local Realtor Political Action Committee.
In 2018, Toni was recognized with Emeritus Status by the National Association of Realtors for her 40 years of service as a Realtor. She has also been awarded Emeritus Status as a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Toni is a California native who’s called Grand Junction home since 1974. She raised two sons, Chad and Trent, and is married to Mike Moran, a broker associate for the company. She has nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Ivory.