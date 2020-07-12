The northwest has been an inviting area to live for years, giving residents great views of the Bookcliffs or Colorado National Monument, but also giving residents the feeling of living in the country, as most of the housing developments in the area used to be small acreage parcels.
That’s been changing in the last few years with more urban developments like Apple Glen Estates, off H Road between 24 and 23 1/2 Road, and Brookfield, off 21 Road south of I Road, which are both neighborhoods that are connected to city sewer. Developments with sewer service can facilitate higher-density housing, with prices that are typically lower than small-acreage estates. Both neighborhoods have sold well throughout the spring, in spite of the pandemic.
“We still don’t have our model home open,” said Jill Crone-Ruckman with Homesmart Realty, the listing agent for the homes at Apple Glen. “It’s by appointment only.”
CTR Homes, the exclusive builder in the neighborhood is currently working on six pre-sold homes, and doesn’t have any spec homes currently under construction.
“We’ve had two go under contract recently,” Crone-Ruckman said.
Prices in the neighborhood start in the high $300s, and homes sizes range from 1,650 up to about 2,000 square feet. The neighborhood border the Appleton Elementary School property, and has been popular with families as well as down-sizers, retirees and out-of-area buyers.
Although Brookfield is a couple miles to the west, the land on which the development sits was annexed into the city prior to development, which allowed for sewer service and higher density. Due to the rural area, lots at Brookfield are a bit larger than most new neighborhoods in more urban settings, but prices are still starting in the mid-$300s.
A 70-acre parcel of land that’s been owned by a Texas company for several years could finally start to see infrastructure construction later this year, with perhaps homes sometime in 2021. The holdup was the extension of sewer service, but now that it’s complete, the developer would like to move forward with the project.
“We are working on a phased plan to develop the property,” said Douglas Gilliland with Taurus of Texas, the owner of the land. In addition to multiple types of housing options that could include single-family homes, townhomes and a very small number of apartments, Taurus has also set aside land for a fire station and a small, neighborhood retail area, and plans to dedicate land to open space and walking paths.
“We think Grand Junction is poised for in-migration,” said Gilliland. “We did the Grand Valley Business Park and the Mesa Point Shopping Center, but this is the first residential project we’ve done in the area.”
Taurus has been in contact with local builders, and hopes to submit additional plans to the city later this year.
“The wild card is COVID,” Gilliland said, referring to the company’s timetable.
COVID has slowed a couple of commercial projects in the northwest area including the Dillard’s store at Mesa Mall and Canyon View Resort, LLC the new RV Park off 23 1/2 Road, just south of I-70. Construction of the RV park was shut down for a couple of month in the spring, but workers are back at the site, and the company hopes to open the park in the beginning of 2021.
According to Paul Peterson, the operations manager at Mesa Mall, construction of the Dillard’s store has been delayed, but is supposed to start back up in August.
Although larger neighborhoods with more homes are creeping into parts of the northwest area, there are still plenty of areas in the northwest, including new developments, where prospective buyers can find a house sitting on an acre or more.
Smith Estates offers more executive-style lots, and there are only four lots still remaining in the neighborhood, which is near J and 23 Road. Julie Hicks with eXp Realty is listing the lots, with prices ranging from $139,500 to $162,000.
Chronos Builders has five lots available at The Farm, near 21 and J Road. Four of the lots are one-acre parcels, and the other is an acre and a half. There are only eight lots total at The Farm, where lot prices for the acre lots are $149,900.
There are two lots left in the Peterson subdivision, which is between 19 1/2 and 20 Road off J Road. The lots are two acres, and are priced at $175,000 and $195,000. Karie Hill O’Connor is the listing agent for Peterson subdivision.